Only Kojima Could Get Away With Dropping a 10-Minute Trailer for ‘Death Stranding 2’ on a Sunday

We’ve been waiting months for news about Death Stranding 2, and Hideo Kojima randomly dropped a 10-minute trailer on us. Something that only the master of mind-messery could make happen. And wouldn’t you know it, Death Stranding 2 is somehow looking even more convoluted and wild than the first game. While part of me has died seeing that there is no reference to Monster Energy (literally why I refuse to upgrade to the Director’s Cut), the rest of the trailer has filled me with a sense of wonder and intrigue. But also, why is a nod to Solid Snake here? And was that a Metal Gear that I saw? Are these worlds finally connecting into one?

Wait, Why Is Solid Snake in ‘Death Stranding 2’, What’s Even Going On Here? Where Is the Monster Energy?

After Death Stranding came out of nowhere and basically predicted exactly what would happen during the pandemic — with fewer tar monsters in real life — I can’t help but wonder what sort of terrifying global mutation will happen next. Hailed by some as a soothsayer, and by others as a charlatan, Kojima is always crafting something that will make players think. Right now, all I can think about is how one of the most anticipated games of 2025 randomly got a trailer in the middle of a Sunday afternoon.

And yes, I know I’m huffing wild amounts of Death Stranding copium when I think that Luca Marinelli looks like Solid Snake. But trust me; I’m not the only one doing just that. Back in 2020, Hideo Kojima was asked who had his attention. He mentions Marinelli looking just like Solid Snake with a Bandana. So, I’m not the only one that jumped to this conclusion.

Oh, but most importantly? Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is slated to drop on June 26, 2025. Not that it’s a big deal or anything, just your typical Sunday afternoon news, right? I’m not freaking out, you’re freaking out. Plus, those who pre-order the Deluxe Editon can get a few days of Early Access. Not a fan of that, so much, but if I must, I will.