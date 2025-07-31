Hideo Kojima Reveals Why He Won’t Play Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

In a new interview, Hideo Kojima explained why he doesn’t find most modern AAA games interesting. The Death Stranding creator also revealed that he will not be playing Konami’s MGS3 remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, when it releases in August.

Hideo Kojima Will Not Be Playing MGS3 Remake

Screenshot: Konami

Hideo Kojima recently sat down with SSENSE to discuss various topics related to the gaming industry. However, during the conversation, the Death Stranding director was asked whether he would be playing Konami’s remake of his beloved 2004 title MGS3. Hideo Kojima had a pretty firm response to the question. After laughing, Kojima reportedly said, “No, I won’t.”

According to the interview, Kojima then stated that he is unimpressed mainly with many big gaming studios, as they are creating products they don’t fully understand. “People who are making military games, they probably don’t know how to dismantle a gun or shoot a gun. So that’s kind of sad.”

The auteur clarified that he’s had personal training with weapons. This tracks, since the weapon animations in Death Stranding 2 are incredibly realistic.

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima further explained why he thinks modern game releases like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater aren’t that impressive to him, citing his recent experience at Summer Games Fest 2025.

“Even the visuals and the systems are pretty much the same. A lot of people enjoy this, I understand, but it is important to put something really new in there for the industry.”

So, yeah, it appears Kojima would rather play games that do new things, rather than repeating past trends.

Kojima Says Some People Will Hate His Next Game OD

Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Interestingly, the beloved game creator also gave a few tidbits about his upcoming Xbox title OD (Overdose). Sticking with his belief that games should push boundaries, Hideo Kojima believes the new title will be divisive. Describing OD, he wrote: “It is something totally different… people will love it or hate it.”

And while Kojima said he will read criticism about the new project, he also said it doesn’t matter to him. “The real evaluations come after—10 or 20 years from now.” So yeah, this makes me more excited for OD. I mean, given how bizarre Death Stranding 2 was, I’m intrigued to see how unhinged Overdose gets.

OD was initially announced at the 2023 Game Awards. Despite initial rumors that the title was being pulled from its Microsoft deal following the Xbox layoffs in July, it’s apparently still on track to release on the platform.

Although at the time of writing, we still don’t have a release date. Still, Hideo Kojima appears confident that the game will continue to push the boundaries of game development.