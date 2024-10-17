Highly Anticipated RPG May No Longer Be $49.99

Before we get into it, I want to clarify that everything is subject to change. However, 2025’s RPG darling, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, may ultimately end up at full price. Attention was quickly brought to the game’s Amazon page on October 16, where it was priced at $49.99 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

One day later, players’ hopes were seemingly dashed. For the Xbox version of the game, the $49.99 price point was replaced with a “Currently Unavailable” message. As of this writing, the PS5 page still has the $49.99 price tag. On Clair Obscur‘s PNP Games product page, the game was briefly available to pre-order at $49.99. This was later taken down from the website as the company’s X (formerly Twitter) account explained.

“Our listings have been temporarily pulled while Maximum ‘verifies the listing details’ – they should return shortly! Any already placed orders are logged and safe – thanks!” the account posted. They couldn’t verify whether this was a result of a price increase but guaranteed the game would be back up on the website momentarily.

So, what’s all the hubbub over Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? Inspired by Final Fantasy and Persona, the game quickly garnered a groundswell of attention through its turn-based mechanics and smooth, alluring graphics. Guillaume Broche, the founder and creative director at developer Sandfall Interactive, spoke to PlayStation Blog about Clair Obscur‘s appeal.

“There hasn’t really been any attempt at making a turn-based RPG with high-fidelity graphics for a good while,” Broche stated. “And that left a deep hole in my gamer heart. We took it upon ourselves to make something to fill that void.”

Plus, the team did their homework! They’re even using Lost Odyssey as one of their core inspirations — a visual element recognizable for those who played the Xbox 360 cult classic. Anyway, have you seen a trailer for the game? Really, I should’ve opened this article with that and called it a day. But, please, enjoy! Nothing would help you better understand than seeing this bad boy in action!