Holistic Psychology Could Be the Key to Good Mental Health

Holistic health is a popular approach many of us have been taking in recent years—especially when it comes to our physical health. However, holistic mental health is also gaining positive traction lately.

While it’s important to use proper mental health diagnoses to treat any disorder/illness appropriately, it’s just as important to consider the entire person when developing treatment plans.

For example, I grew up with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which requires a different form of therapy than, say, generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). However, I also have my own traumas and internal systems that have impacted how OCD manifests for me, and breaking down those parts of my psyche has greatly aided my recovery.

This initiative, of course, isn’t meant to replace current therapies—but rather support and elevate them.

“We have come a long way with a combination of Western and Eastern medicine modalities, naturopathic and complementary therapies, and holistic lifestyle interventions,” Sonja Plecas, Holistic Psychologist and Founder of Holistic Psychology Centre, told Body+Soul.

“The philosopher, Aristotle, summed [holistic psychology] up best with his phrase: the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” Plecas continued. “And Holistic Psychology is an approach that integrates all aspects of an individual, including the brain, body, mind and spirit.”

According to Plecas, traditional psychology typically treats symptoms rather than considering the whole person and their history and systems.

“With a holistic psychological approach, individuals are seen as Whole beings with mental, physical, emotional, relational, social, and spiritual connections,” Plecas told Body+Soul. “It is the opposite of the old school clinical approach and a form of positive psychology as it doesn’t see individuals as broken, though in need of connection.”

Plecas added that a holistic approach does not reduce a person to their medical condition, but rather humanizes their experience through compassionate exploration.

“Put simply, it allows for a wide camera lens snapshot of someone’s mental health alongside their whole health and wellbeing,” she said. “Holistic psychology also helps to take away judgment and comparison—removing the shame, blame, and stigma out of seeking professional support and looking after your mental wellbeing.”

While seeing a therapist or psychologist is always recommended, unfortunately, not everyone has access to one. Thankfully, there are some exercises you can try yourself to understand your holistic system—and strike a better balance between your parts.

“Put pen to paper, go still with yourself, and map out your holistic system—including your physical body, emotional mind, spiritual, relational, social, familial, work-academic systemic parts,” Plecas recommended, per Body+Soul. “Then ask yourself, how connected is my system right now? Are they working together or against each other? How connected am I to my parts? Am I living my true self values? Is there any imbalance in my system or am I focused on some parts over others?”

For example, while you might feel fulfilled in your career and financial life, your sense of community could be lacking, which can negatively affect your mental health. Through my own healing, I have learned that a non-judgemental support group/social circle is a critical part of my emotional well-being.

Keep in mind that holistic psychology should not replace other effective forms of therapy or necessary medications, but rather help you strike a better balance within your mind, body, and soul.