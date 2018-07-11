Hollywood Is Thirsty to Make a Film About the Thai Cave Rescue

As the last of the 12 members of a Thai boys’ soccer team and their coach were pulled to safety Tuesday after spending more than two weeks trapped in a cave, plans were already under way to give the story the Hollywood treatment. According to the Australian Associated Press, a US production team didn’t bother to wait until the end of the rescue operation to begin the process of adapting the events for the big screen.

A crew from the faith-based production company Pure Flix has reportedly been at the mountain caves in Chiang Rai province speaking with rescuers about turning their exploits into a movie. CEO Michael Scott told the Hollywood Reporter he’s spoken to some of the divers who worked to rescue the boys, as well as some of their families. Scott said he’s already lined up a producer, Adam Smith of Kaos Entertainment, and is looking for a screenwriter.

“I see this as a major Hollywood film with A-list stars,” Scott told the Australian Associated Press. “It’s got incredible heart, incredible acts of heroism, and bravery.”

Scott, who lives in Thailand part-time, reportedly went to the caves soon after hearing about the team’s nightmare to interview some of the rescuers involved. In a video posted on Twitter, he said that his wife, a Thai national, grew up with the Thai Navy SEAL who died during the rescue effort last week. According to the Wall Street Journal, he’s currently trying to secure the life rights of the people involved, though he hasn’t yet spoken to the boys.

“There’s going to be other production companies coming in,” producer Adam Smith told the Australian Associated Press, “so we have to act pretty quickly.”

Pure Flix’s most successful project to date is 2014’s God’s Not Dead, a film about a Christian student who defies his atheist college professor. A surprise hit, it made over $60 million at the North American box office.

“It’s not necessary to make this a Christian film,” Scott said, “just an inspirational one.”

With that in mind, there’s no word yet on whether Elon Musk’s team’s visit to the cave site to drop off his mini submarine pod—which wasn’t needed in the end—will make it into the potential film.

