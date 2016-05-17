Home Lives Will Have You Questioning Your Relationship With Canines

After recording their debut EP, Home Lives’ Mike Horgan and Brittany Cohen sat around and listened to the songs in hopes of finding a theme or some kind of re-occurring imagery that would help them come up with an album name. It was then that they realised that almost all of the songs explicitly mentioned dogs.

All The Dogs You’ve Ever Known was born.

“It got us thinking about our dogs, and all the dogs we’ve ever known,” says Brittany. “In a way, you are a summation of all the dogs you’ve ever known, just like you are, in a way, a summation of all the things that have happened to you in your life up until this point, and that’s a big theme for this EP beyond the explicit talk of dogs. It’s interesting to think, that in some small way, that the friendly pit bull you met on the corner this morning may have somehow changed the trajectory of your life”.

While it may sound like a conversation you have after your third bong, the upstate New York duo who craft lo fi but hooky pop, have created an EP of confident songs.

“Deepest/Darkest” is a warm introduction to the EP that was recorded and produced by Chris Daly (Porches, Frankie Cosmos, Quarterbacks, Diet Cig) at Salvation Recording Co. in New Paltz, New York. Released on UK label Fox Food records on June 1.

‘All The Dogs I’ve Ever Known’ is available June 1 through Fox Foox records.