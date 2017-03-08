Homemade Coconut Milk Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 mature coconut

Directions

1. Crack open the coconut by using the back of a heavy knife or cleaver right down the center to split it in half.

2. Discard the coconut water, which spills out once cracked, you can drink it although drinking coconuts are usually from the young fruit, which are much sweeter and more nutritious.

3. Using a coconut scraper (these are found in your local Asian supermarket or online) scrape the white flesh out of the coconut. Stop when you reach the brown membrane.

4. Place the grated coconut flesh into a bowl with 1/4 cup of warm water and mix. Then, place into some cheesecloth and squeeze out the milk like a tea bag. You can repeat this process to maximize the yield of coconut milk you should have about a cup. Set aside till ready to serve.