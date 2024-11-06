Honestly, It’s the Perfect Time for ‘Lego Horizon Adventures’

Horizon has always been an interesting series. For starters, the lore Guerrilla Games established? Top-tier. It’s hard to be innovative in a post-apocalyptic setting when it feels like everything’s been done. But, Sony and Guerrilla quickly showcased why Horizon receives the love it’s earned over the years! And now? We have Lego Horizon Adventures on the… …horizon.

I remember when the trailer for Lego Horizon Adventures dropped and some people were skeptical. Firstly, it’s a first-party PlayStation game. There are rarely any misses there. Second, don’t y’all know the reputation of the Lego games by now? Low-key, the Lego titles released throughout the years are some of the most consistently good and endlessly entertaining games in the market!

Besides, due to certain worldly events, I believe many folks could use the breather and distraction of Lego Horizon Adventures. At worst, it’ll be a 9/10 game you’ll wish went back to the “darker” tones of the Horizon series. At best? It’ll be an all-time great you’ll be able to play over and over, relishing in the stellar gameplay and heartfelt comedy at the forefront of the experience!

‘lego horizon adventures’ could prove to be the perfect medicine

You may as well get used to Aloy because it’s not like she’s going anywhere any time soon. Killzone perished so Horizon could thrive. Controversially? I believe it’s the right decision! Plus, Guerrilla was, understandably, burned out from the violence and war-centered offerings of Killzone — and likely felt that a bit with Horizon, as well!

“When I first saw the trailer I was thinking it looked really good for a lego game, but then was when I hadn’t played a single lego game. Now I am playing Lego Batman 2 and it is so much fun, I am even more excited now! I just can’t wait for splitscreen/online coop gameplay in Lego Horizon,” one Reddit user excitedly proclaims.

There’s a fun delineation between “regular” Aloy and Lego Aloy! Lego Aloy isn’t worried about constant, unending survival and vicious robotic jaguars. No, Lego Aloy is here for a good time — to get people to open up and embrace the lighter side of the Horizon multiverse! If ever a time to take something in that will serve as a momentary, necessary escape? Might be now!