Horrifying ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Figurines Give Ugly ‘Witcher 3’ Geralt Statue A Run for Its Money – Why’d They Do Shadowheart Like That?

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans were in for a shock when officially licensed figurines from the RPG turned out to look nothing like the advertised pictures. The horrifically disfigured BG3 items resemble something out of a David Cronenberg film. They look so bad that some fans have compared them to the infamously hideous Witcher 3 collector’s edition statue of Geralt. But, hey, at least these won’t set you back $200.

Nightmare Fuel ‘BG3’ Figurines Get Mass Refunded

Screenshot: Twitter @HighLODLar, Larian Studios

The ugly Baldur’s Gate 3 figurines were first discovered after user HighLODLar posted pictures of her order on Twitter. The BG3 fan was disappointed by the quality of the figurines and shared a side-by-side screenshot of what the toys were supposed to look like. Clearly, they look nothing like what was advertised!

“What I ordered VS what I received. Only Gale has a decent face. It’s expensive for a 5 years old painting work. Shame on you Wizards of the Coast,” the user wrote. Although it should be pointed out, it was WizKids who produced this specific collectible line. As a side note, I have to say—as someone who has a 5-year-old nephew—I actually think a child could probably do a better job than these. Yikes!

Screenshot: Twitter @HighLODLar, Larian Studios

After the horrific Baldur’s Gate 3 figurines went viral on Twitter, WizKids immediately issued an apology to the user. “WizKids apologizes for the disappointment with the D&D Icons of the Realms: BG3 Character Boxed Set. We are issuing a full refund—no need to return the product.” Well, at least she doesn’t have to return it. Although that also assumes she’d want to keep these abominations. But free is free, I guess.

Official ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Toys Pulled from production Due to Being too ugly

Screenshot: Larian Studios, Twitter @HighLODLar

The bizarre thing about this whole fiasco is that Hasbro actually owns the license to Baldur’s Gate 3. And while, yes, they made a deal with WizKids to produce the figures, you would still expect much better from a giant toy manufacturer. Unfortunately, Larian Studios has no control over the IP, so these hideous toys are not their fault.

Following the statement about refunds, WizKids actually pulled the official Baldur’s Gate 3 figurines from its store. When you visit the website now, the original listing for the box set triggers a 404 error. However, the biggest issue many had with these ugly collector’s items was just how far off the mark they were compared to the original advertisements. I mean, if you just look at the product’s original image, it’s pretty wild how the final result turned out so differently.

Screenshot: WizKids

This isn’t the first time gaming enthusiasts have been let down by officially licensed merch. As mentioned earlier, Witcher 3 fans were horrified when their collector’s edition statue of Geralt infamously looked like it had been run over by a cement truck. However, at least in this situation, fans who managed to snag the ugly Baldur’s Gate 3 line will get a full refund and get to keep them.