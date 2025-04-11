‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Patch 8 Release Date Announced – You Can Finally Be a Sword-Wielding Wizard

After months of anticipation, Larian Studios has revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 will be released in April. The massive update overhauls BG3 with 12 new subclasses and a myriad of additional features. Let’s be real, though—the most exciting thing about Patch 8 is that we can finally play as a Drunken Monk or a sword-wielding Wizard.

In a post on social media, Larian Studios confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 will release on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. To celebrate the launch of the game’s final patch, the developer will also host a special stream on the same day. The event will begin at 1 p.m. UTC on Twitch and will feature the developers who worked on the game’s 12 new subclasses.

Patch 8 is significant for Baldur’s Gate 3, as it is reportedly set to be the game’s final major update. In interviews, Larian has explained that it will begin moving on to its next project. Can I just say—if this is true, what a perfect way to go out? The 2023 Game of the Year is already considered one of the best RPGs of all time, and now it’s getting overhauled with an entire game’s worth of new content? Larian is truly one of the best.

Everything Coming in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Patch 8

As I said earlier, I can’t wait to replay BG3 with the new Bladesinging Wizard class. But the patch has a lot of additional features to go over. So here is a list of the 12 new subclasses and features arriving in the April 15 update.

Class Subclass Features Bard College of Glamour Can heal friends with Mantle of Inspiration which gives allies 5 temporary hit points. Enemies who attack while this is cast will become charmed. Barbarian Path of Giants Giant’s Rage – a new passive that grants both Strength and Size. This allows players to deal additional damage with Throw attacks. Also features increased inventory capacity. Cleric Death Domain Toll of the Dead – a new cantrip that causes 1-8 damage when your cleric “rings the bell of impending doom”. Druid Circle of Stars Can take on one of three Starry Forms – the constellations of the Archer, Chalice, and Dragon. Archer deals radiant damage with astral arrows, the Chalice restores hitpoints to you and allies. Finally, Dragon deals damage with bonus constitutional rolls. Paladin Oath of the Crown Righteous Clarity – lets you taunt enemies with interrupts. Protect your party with Divine Allegiance, which absorbs damage from your allies while restoring their health. Fighter Arcane Archer Psychic damage class, which centers around marksmanship with magical attacks. Can Banish foes to the Feywild to remove them from the battlefield. Monk Drunken Master You can consume alcohol from your inventory or the overworld to recover Ki. Intoxicating Strike allows you to generate a buff towards your Armour Class. If you intoxicate your enemies you can also use Sobering Realization which sobers up drunk enemies with Physical and Psychic damage. Ranger Swarmkeeper The Ranger class now has three warms to help them in battle. Cloud of Jellyfish deals lightning damage. Flurry of the Moth dishes out Psychic damage, which can blind enemies. Finally, Legion of Bees deals piercing damage. Each swarm can also teleport players. Rogue Swashbuckler A pirate class, that lets you throw sand at enemies to Blind them. You can flick your weapon at foes to Disarm them. Fancy Footwork – a new passive that prevents enemies from attacking you while doing melee damage. Sorcerer Shadow Magic Class gives you superior Darkvision as well as the ability to Shadow Walk between dark areas. Can summon the Hound of III Omen to antagonize enemies. Finally, Strength of the Grave prevents your character from being downed. Warlock Hexblade You can curse enemies and force them to attack on your behalf. Can raise the dead to deal Necrotic damage while healing yourself. Wizard Bladesinging Bladesong – new ability that grants you supernatural speed, agility and focus. A wizard class that merges magic and swords.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 will also introduce a new Photo Mode, along with a variety of camera settings. Seriously, the new camera feature is so in-depth that it even includes a “Scene Setting” option that lets you pose your characters in action sequences. If you’re someone who likes to take screenshots, this sounds like a dream come true!

Finally, Patch 8 includes cross-play, allowing you to access multiplayer mode across PS5, PC, Mac, and Xbox. So yeah, this is a pretty beefy update that essentially gives Baldur’s Gate 3 a second life. It’s not clear if the patch itself will go live at the same time as the launch stream on Twitch, but you should expect to be able to play it sometime on April 15.