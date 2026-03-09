Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite Skin Revealed – Release Date and Item Shop Time Confirmed

A Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite skin has been revealed early online. The Hololive VTuber will be coming to the battle royale soon as the game’s next music artist. Here is when the Hololive Fortnite collab goes live in your region.

Fortnite is getting more VTuber cosmetics this week! The new Hololive collab was revealed in a Japanese subway ad. Yes, you read that right. Following the leaked teaser trailer surfacing online, Epic Games released an official promotional image confirming the Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite skin.

However, according to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite release date is Thursday, March 12, 2026. “HOSHIMACHI SUISEI SKIN REVEAL AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY,” the account confirmed on X. The Hololive cosmetic will likely go live when the Fortnite Item Shop resets at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST.

For your convenience, here is when the Suisei Fortnite skin goes live in every region:

Suisei Fortnite Skin Release Times (All Regions)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM March 12, 2026 North America (ET) 8:00 PM March 12, 2026 United Kingdom (GMT) 1:00 AM March 13, 2026 Europe (CET) 2:00 AM March 13, 2026 Japan (JST) 10:00 AM March 13, 2026 Brazil (BRT) 10:00 PM March 12, 2026 Australia (AEDT) 12:00 PM March 13, 2026

Hoshimachi Suisei Fortnite Skin First Look

More importantly, the Epic Games promotional ad also gave us a preview of how the Hoshimachi Fortnite skin looks in-game. Unfortunately, the official trailer has not been uploaded online yet, so we only have a blurry camera recording from the Japanese subway ad.

However, as I mentioned earlier, Epic did release an official teaser image that shows the new cosmetic up close. For your convenience, here is what the Suisei Fortnite skin looks like in-game:

Suisei Fortnite Bundle and Cosmetic Items

So far, it has not been confirmed whether the Hololive Fortnite collab will have additional cosmetic items. However, based on previous VTuber crossovers, it’s likely Suisei will get a back bling and pickaxe. In fact, in the trailer, it appears to show off her emote dance.

Here is what the Hoshimachi Fortnite bundle could include, as well as speculative pricing:

Hoshimachi Suisei (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Suisei Fortnite (Bundle): 3,200 to 3,500 V-Bucks Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks Emote: 500 V-Bucks Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

3,200 to 3,500 V-Bucks

Finally, the Suisei Fortnite crossover is also interesting, as it’s now the second major VTuber collab the battle royale has done recently. Back in December 2025, the game saw the release of the Kizuna AI Fortnite collab. With how massively popular these digital singers are, perhaps we could get more VTuber skins in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2?