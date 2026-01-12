Kizuna AI Fortnite Skins Leaked: Release Date, Prices, and All Cosmetics Revealed

All Kizuna Ai Fortnite skins and cosmetics have been leaked early online by dataminers. Here is when you can unlock the popular Vtuber in the Epic Games battle royale, as well as a full list of items included in her bundle.

All Kizuna AI Fortnite Skins Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kizuna AI Fortnite collaboration was announced by the official Fortnite Festival social media account on January 10. However, since the reveal, dataminers have leaked in-game footage of the VTuber’s various skins and cosmetic items. According to the leaks, the Kizuna AI Fortnite bundle will feature two skins and nine additional items.

On X, dataminer Loolo_WRLD posted a full list of her cosmetic items. Although it’s since been reported that the collaboration will also feature additional Jam Tracks, which have not been leaked yet. The two Kizuna AI Fortnite skins include a “Jersey” and an “Idol” variant. To get a better look at the cosmetics, we will post images of both skins below.

Jersey Kizuna AI

Screenshot: Epic Games

Kizuna AI

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to Epic Games, the Kizuna AI Fortnite collab release date is Friday, February 16, 2026. At the time of writing, we don’t have a confirmed release time for when the VTuber is being added to the battle royale. That means the new skin could either debut at 3 AM PT or during the item shop refresh at 4 PM.

For your convenience, here is when the Chapter 7 Season 1 crossover is likely to release in each region:

Kizuna AI Fortnite Release Time (All Regions)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM January 16 North America (ET) 7:00 PM January 16 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM January 17 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM January 17 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM January 17 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM January 16 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM January 17

All Kizuna AI Cosmetic Items Leaked and Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

As mentioned above, the Kizuna AI Fortnite skins will also include numerous cosmetic items such as Back Bling and Pickaxes. However, it’s unclear if some of these items will be sold in the store or whether they will be part of a Music Festival pass.

For your convenience, we will post a full list of all Kizuna AI Fortnite cosmetic items that have been revealed so far, along with potential pricing:

Jersey Kizuna AI (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Kizuna AI (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Lovely Kizuna (Back Bling): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Voice of Love (Back Bling): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Chibi AI-Chan (Back Bling): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Kizuna AI’s Wings (Back Bling): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Hello, Morning (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Voice of Love (Microphone Instrument): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Lovely Kizuna (Guitar Instrument): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Wrapped in AI (Weapon Wrap): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks It’s Kizuna AI! (Loading Screen): (TBA)

(TBA) Fortnite Music Pass: (1,400 V-Bucks)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @Loolo_WRLD

If Kizuna AI ends up having a Music Pass, then it will likely be sold for 1,500 V-Bucks. However, this is currently speculation and not officially confirmed. The pass would feature multiple cosmetic items that players can unlock by gaining experience points. If it’s similar to the Gorillaz Fortnite crossover, then some of the cosmetics could also be sold in the Item Shop separately.