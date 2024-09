Prep time: 5 hours

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons good quality dark unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 generous pinch sea salt

Directions



1. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add maple syrup and salt and stir. Whisk the cocoa in slowly to eliminate lumps.

2. Heat until it starts to bubble up. Turn off the heat, let it cool slightly and then drizzle over your sundae as much as your heart desires.