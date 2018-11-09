“How dare you”: Surgeons respond to NRA’s complaint about “self-important doctors”

Talk about bad timing. The day before yet another mass shooting killed 12 at a bar in California, the NRA tweeted out a rebuke of doctors who treat gun violence. And those doctors are pissed.

Surgeons sometimes conduct research on the effects of gun violence, and the NRA was upset they don’t consult outside groups, like perhaps the NRA, before publishing.

“Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control,” the NRA tweeted. “Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves.”

After the shooting, surgeons who operate on people wounded by guns promptly chimed in to let the NRA know just who exactly needed to stay in their lane.

You’re never the ones elbows-deep in someone’s body trying to keep them from dying of their gunshot wounds. You’re never the ones telling someone their loved one is dead. Come into my trauma bay and deal with the results of your insanity with me, or stay out of MY lane. — Nora Cheung (@NCheungMD) November 9, 2018

How dare you. As a physician, I treat gun shot wounds. Specifically, I am a pediatric urologist. I reconstruct genitalia of children who have been shot. Bladders of children who have been shot. I most certainly do have a say. Who have you consulted, incidentally? — Kristina Suson (@KristinaSuson) November 9, 2018

Next time I have 16yo boy shot through the spine and liver, paralyzed and terrified, gasping for air, and have to pretend to reassure him that we will do our best as he only survives long enough to make it to the OR table, I’ll be sure to call you to come tell the family. — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) November 8, 2018

The shooter in Thousand Oaks, California, wore a baseball cap and set off smoke bombs to confuse people inside the bar. Some of the patrons present at the shooting were survivors of the 2017 shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead.

