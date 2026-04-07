How Jack Black Convinced a Legendary Band to License One of Their Biggest Songs in ‘School of Rock’

When Jack Black and director Richard Linklater set out to clear the many songs they ended up including in 2003’s School of Rock, there was one track in particular that they were worried about: Led Zeppelin’s 1970 classic “Immigrant Song.” Zeppelin had been known for turning down people’s requests to use their music, and they’d even rejected Linklater’s previous attempt to license some of it for his earlier film, Dazed and Confused. But the director was desperate to win them over this time around, and had it not been for Black’s efforts, the song might not have made the final cut. And, at least in Black’s mind, it was well worth it, because he considers the scene it was a part of to be one of the best in the movie:

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So how did they go about getting Zeppelin’s approval? Well, it turns out Linklater had Black record a video at one of his live shows, in which he begged the band to let them use the song, with the help of everyone in attendance. “Lords of rock, Led Zeppelin,” the crowd screamed at Black’s insistence, “grace us with your mighty love!” Corny as Black acknowledged the whole idea was, the plea actually worked, and the legendary rockers gave them the OK after seeing it. Check out the video for yourself below.

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The band reportedly thought this was hilarious, and Zeppelin singer Robert Plant spoke very highly of Black’s performance following the film’s release. “Jack Black got it right down,” said Plant during a 2023 interview with Vulture. “All of my grandkids have been able to play Jack Black’s riffs. I think it was exactly the right thing to do, with School of Rock, to blow our myth up into the sky for a while,” he continued. “Because it’s all myth. It doesn’t matter. I’ve watched the film and find it funny.”

The night Zeppelin was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2012, Black—who walked out to the tune of “Immigrant Song”—gave a speech where he called them “the greatest rock and roll band of all time.” Yes, according to him, that includes the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and even Tenacious D. “I just wanna say thank you, because while you’re in hell, the human race will cherish your heavenly jams till the end of time,” the comedian joked. You can watch Black’s entire speech from the ceremony right here: