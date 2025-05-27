How Long Does the Honeymoon Stage Last in a New Relationship?

Ahhh, the honeymoon stage. We all know it and we all love it. You know what it entails: lots of quality time, constant communication, and exciting connections with a new partner. But is this phase of a relationship meant to last? And if not, what does that mean for couples as they transition out of it?

What is the honeymoon stage?

The honeymoon phase is basically the beginning stages of a new relationship. At this point, you’re likely spending most of your time with your partner while inevitably idealizing them. You’re hopeful, excited, and perhaps even a bit blinded by your feelings for that person.

We all love the honeymoon phase, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing to enjoy it while it lasts. During this time, it might feel like everything is magical and you’ve finally found your other half. But the infatuation bubble you’ve created with your partner is also not sustainable. Take it from someone who’s been there and done that: eventually, you will face reality. That’s when you’ll meet the real version of the person you’re dating.

The honeymoon phase can also cause you to overlook red flags in the name of chemistry. Rather than truly assessing your compatibility, shared values, and goals for the future, you might get caught up in the moment and figure love will conquer all.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case—and the honeymoon will eventually end. That’s when your relationship will endure the ultimate test of reality.

How long does It last?

Every relationship is different, but typically, the honeymoon stage lasts somewhere between a few months to a few years. It typically gradually loses its magic over time. Instead of waking up one morning and realizing you’re no longer in the lovey-dovey phase, you might notice subtle signs that the charmful haze is lifting.

This doesn’t mean your relationship is doomed. Every healthy relationship transitions out of the honeymoon stage eventually. However, you will get a better idea of who your partner really is, how they handle conflict, and whether you’re compatible with them.

Additionally, you might learn that your significant other was actually love bombing you or letting their excitement carry them away.

What Can You Do?

I was once in a relationship that started hot and burned out just as quickly. Off the bat, my boyfriend was committed to me, wanted to spend multiple nights per week with me, introduced me to his loved ones, and essentially put me on a pedestal. Because I was just as into him as he seemed to be into me, I thought we were the perfect match. I figured, “This must be how it feels to fall in love and find your person!”

But as soon as the dust settled, a few months later, he stopped making time for me. He stopped being gentle with me. He stopped showing interest in my passions and career. And he stopped supporting me through challenging times. He basically stopped being a partner.

I, on the other hand, maintained the same energy from the start. I still prioritized him. And made efforts to connect. I still went out of my way to make his life easier. I still surprised him by cleaning his apartment after he worked a long shift. But the effort was one-sided, and I quickly realized he wasn’t the person I thought I had fallen in love with.

However, I have witnessed and experienced other relationships that have lasted long past the honeymoon phase. Those relationships required continuous work, sure, but both parties were matching each other’s energy. Both parties were prioritizing each other, communicating effectively, and meeting each other’s needs.

If you ask me, the best part of any romantic relationship follows the honeymoon stage. It’s when real love is both built and nurtured. It’s when two people commit to growing together, even when it’s not pretty. Even when it’s not magical.