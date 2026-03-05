VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletters

Gaming

How Many Pokémon Are in Pokopia? Full Pokopia Pokédex List

Discover how many Pokémon are in Pokémon Pokopia on Switch 2, including the full Pokédex of every character you can unlock in the life-sim.

By

Share:

Pokémon Pokopia is now out worldwide on the Nintendo Switch 2. In the cozy life-sim, players can discover Pokémon from every region as they rebuild their town and attract creatures back to the environment. If you’re wondering how many Pokémon are in Pokémon Pokopia, here is the game’s full Pokédex.

All Pokémon in Pokopia Explained

Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Pokopia features 300 Pokémon in total, including starters, Legendaries, and fan-favorites from multiple regions. When the spinoff was first announced back in 2025, no one could have predicted just how big this spinoff title would be.

Videos by VICE

Not only is the cozy life-sim now the highest-rated Pokémon title of all time on Metacritic, but the game itself is massive in terms of content. And that especially extends to its massive Pokédex as well.

Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex Overview

  • Total Pokémon: 300
  • Regions represented: Gen 1 through 9
  • Legendary Pokémon: Kyogre, Raikou, Moltres, Mewtwo, Mew
  • Starter Pokémon included: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Torchic, Piplup, Rowlet, Scorbunny, Sprigatito

Full Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex (All 300 Pokémon)

Pokopia All Pokémon Pokédex
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The 300 Pokémon available in Pokopia range from classic Kanto starters like Bulbasaur and Charmander to Legendary Pokémon such as Mewtwo and Kyogre. However, to discover every character in the game, you will have to progress the story and build up enough unique environments on your island to attract ’em all. I know, lame pun.

For your convenience, below you’ll find the full Pokopia Pokédex list of every creature you can unlock for your city:

Pokopia Pokédex #001–#050

Pokémon #Pokémon NameAbility
#001BulbasaurGrow
#002Ivysaur
#003Venusaur
#004CharmanderBurn
#005Charmeleon
#006Charizard
#007SquirtleWater
#008Wartortle
#009Blastoise
#010PidgeyFly, Search
#011Pidgeotto
#012Pidgeot
#013Oddish
#014GloomGrow
#015Vileplume
#016Bellossom
#017Paras
#018ParasectSearch
#019VenonatSearch
#020VenomothSearch
#021BellsproutGrow, Litter
#022Weepinbell
#023Victreebel
#024SlowpokeWater, Yawn
#025Slowbro
#026Slowking
#027Magnemite
#028Magneton
#029Magnezone
#030OnixCrush, Bulldoze
#031Steelix
#032Cubone
#033Marowak
#034Tyrogue
#035HitmonleeTrade
#036Hitmonchan
#037Hitmontop
#038Koffing
#039Weezing
#041TangrowthAppraise
#042ScytherChop
#043ScizorChop
#044Pinsir
#045Magikarp???
#046Gyarados
#047DittoTransform
#048HoothootTrade, Fly
#049Noctowl
#050HeracrossChop, Build

Pokopia Pokédex #051–#100

Pokémon #Pokémon NameAbility
#051Volbeat
#052Illumise
#053Gulpin
#054Swalot
#055CacneaGrow
#056Cacturne
#057CombeeLitter
#058VespiquenGather Honey, Search
#059ShellosWater
#060Gastrodon
#061DrifloonDream Island
#062Drifblim
#063DrilburSearch
#064Excadrill
#065TimburrBuild
#066GurdurrBuild
#067ConkeldurrBuild, Crush
#068Litwick
#069Lampent
#070Chandelure
#071Axew
#072Fraxure
#073Haxorus
#074GoomyWater
#075Sliggoo
#076Goodra
#077Cramorant
#078Pichu
#079PikachuIlluminate
#080RaichuGenerate, Hype
#081ZubatSearch
#082GolbatSearch
#083Crobat
#084MeowthTrade
#085Persian
#086Psyduck
#087Golduck
#088GrowlitheBurn, Search
#089Arcanine
#090Farfetch’dChop, Build
#091Grimer
#092Muk
#093Gastly
#094Haunter
#095Gengar
#096VoltorbGenerate, Explode
#097Electrode
#098Exeggcute
#099ExeggutorGrow, Teleport
#100HappinyTrade

Pokédex #101–#150

Pokémon #Pokémon NameAbility
#101Chansey
#102Blissey
#103Elekid
#104Electabuzz
#105Electivire
#106LaprasWater
#107Munchlax
#108SnorlaxEat
#109SpinarakLitter
#110AriadosLitter
#111MareepGenerate, Litter
#112Flaaffy
#113Ampharos
#114AzurillWater, Hype
#115MarillWater, Hype
#116AzumarillWater, Build
#117Paldean Wooper
#118Clodsire
#119SmearglePaint
#120TorchicBurn
#121Combusken
#122Blaziken
#123WingullWater, Fly
#124PelipperWater, Fly
#125MakuhitaBuild, Bulldoze
#126Hariyama
#127Absol
#128PiplupWater
#129PrinplupWater, Trade
#130Empoleon
#131Audino
#132TrubbishRecycle
#133Garbodor
#134ZoruaTrade
#135Zoroark
#136MinccinoGather
#137Cinccino
#138Grubbin
#139Charjabug
#140Vikavolt
#142PawmiGenerate
#143PawmoGenerate, Crush
#144Pawmot
#146Ekans
#147Arbok
#148Cleffa
#149ClefairyHype
#150Clefable

Pokopia Pokédex #151–#200

Pokémon #Pokémon NameAbility
#151Igglybuff
#152Jigglypuff
#153Wigglytuff
#154DiglettHype
#155DugtrioHype, Crush
#156MachopBuild, Gather
#157MachokeBuild, Gather
#158Machamp
#159GeodudeCrush
#160GravelerCrush
#161Golem
#162MagbyBurn
#163MagmarBurn
#164Magmortar
#165BonslyBulldoze
#166Sudowoodo
#167Murkrow
#168Honchkrow
#169LarvitarCrush, Bulldoze
#170PupitarCrush, Bulldoze
#171Tyranitar
#172LotadWater
#173Lombre
#174LudicoloWater, Hype
#176TorkoalBurn
#177KricketotHype
#178KricketuneHype
#179Chatot
#180RioluBuild
#181Lucario
#182Stereo RotomDJ
#183Larvesta
#184Volcarona
#185Rowlet
#186DartrixGrow, Chop
#187Decidueye
#188ScorbunnyBurn
#189Raboot
#190Cinderace
#191Skwovet
#192GreedentParty
#193Rolycoly
#194CarkolBurn, Gather
#195Coalossal
#196Toxel
#197Toxtricity
#198Fidough
#199Dachsbun
#200CharcadetBurn

Pokédex #201–#250

Pokémon #Pokémon NameAbility
#201Armarouge
#202Ceruledge
#203GlimmetLitter
#204Glimmora
#205GimmighoulCollect
#206Gholdengo
#207VulpixBurn
#208Ninetales
#209Poliwag
#210PoliwhirlWater
#211PoliwrathWater, Build
#212Politoed
#213AbraTeleport
#214Kadabra
#215Alakazam
#216Mime Jr.
#217Mr. MimeGather, Build
#218Porygon
#219Porygon2
#220Porygon-Z
#221DratiniWater
#222Dragonair
#223DragoniteWater, Fly
#224CyndaquilBurn
#225Quilava
#226Typhlosion
#227MisdreavusTrade
#228Mismagius
#229GirafarigGather
#230Farigiraf
#231Ralts
#232KirliaTeleport, Trade
#233Gardevoir
#234Gallade
#237TrapinchBulldoze, Litter
#238VibravaBulldoze, Fly
#239FlygonBulldoze, Fly
#240SwabluLitter
#241AltariaLitter, Fly
#242DuskullGather
#243Dusclops
#244Dusknoir
#245Beldum
#246MetangRecycle
#247Metagross
#248SnivyGrow
#249Servine
#250Serperior

Pokopia Pokédex #251–#300

Pokémon #Pokémon NameAbility
#251FroakieWater
#252Frogadier
#253Greninja
#254Dedenne
#256RookideeChop
#257Corvisquire
#258Corviknight
#260DreepyGather, Search
#261Drakloak
#262Dragapult
#263SprigatitoGrow
#264Floragato
#265Meowscarada
#266Wattrel
#267Kilowattrel
#268Tinkatink
#269Tinkatuff
#270TinkatonEngineer
#271Aerodactyl
#272Cranidos
#273Rampardos
#274Shieldon
#275Bastiodon
#276Tyrunt
#277TyrantrumCrush, Litter
#278Amaura
#279Aurorus
#280EeveeTrade
#281VaporeonWater
#282JolteonGenerate
#283FlareonBurn
#284EspeonGather
#285UmbreonSearch
#286LeafeonGrow
#287GlaceonTrade
#288SylveonHype
#289Kyogre
#290RaikouGenerate
#293VolcanionBurn
#296Moltres
#299MewtwoTeleport
#300Mew

All Legendary Pokémon in Pokopia

Pokopia Legendary Pokémon
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Yes, you read that right. Pokémon Pokopia actually has Legendary Pokémon in the game that can be unlocked through story progression. This is exciting, as the life-sim could eventually get Pokémon Home transfer support, which would mean it’s an easy way to obtain these Legendaries.

Here is the full list of Legendary Pokémon:

  • Kyogre
  • Raikou
  • Moltres
  • Mewtwo
  • Mew
  • Volcanion

Are There Shiny Pokémon in Pokopia?

Pokopia Shiny Pokémon
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

No, there are no Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia. Although the game has over 300 characters to unlock, Shiny Pokémon variants are not included in that list. At least at the time of writing this article, no one has yet discovered one.

Unfortunately, there have also been some fake images that have made their way online. But those Shiny Pokémon encounters were later discovered to not be legitimate. At this point it seems unlikely Shinies will be in the game. Press has had Pokopia for at least a month, so you would think a Shiny would have been discovered by now.

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.