How Many Pokémon Are in Pokopia? Full Pokopia Pokédex List

Pokémon Pokopia is now out worldwide on the Nintendo Switch 2. In the cozy life-sim, players can discover Pokémon from every region as they rebuild their town and attract creatures back to the environment. If you’re wondering how many Pokémon are in Pokémon Pokopia, here is the game’s full Pokédex.

All Pokémon in Pokopia Explained

Pokémon Pokopia features 300 Pokémon in total, including starters, Legendaries, and fan-favorites from multiple regions. When the spinoff was first announced back in 2025, no one could have predicted just how big this spinoff title would be.

Not only is the cozy life-sim now the highest-rated Pokémon title of all time on Metacritic, but the game itself is massive in terms of content. And that especially extends to its massive Pokédex as well.

Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex Overview

Total Pokémon: 300



300 Regions represented: Gen 1 through 9



Gen 1 through 9 Legendary Pokémon: Kyogre, Raikou, Moltres, Mewtwo, Mew



Kyogre, Raikou, Moltres, Mewtwo, Mew Starter Pokémon included: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Torchic, Piplup, Rowlet, Scorbunny, Sprigatito

Full Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex (All 300 Pokémon)

The 300 Pokémon available in Pokopia range from classic Kanto starters like Bulbasaur and Charmander to Legendary Pokémon such as Mewtwo and Kyogre. However, to discover every character in the game, you will have to progress the story and build up enough unique environments on your island to attract ’em all. I know, lame pun.

For your convenience, below you’ll find the full Pokopia Pokédex list of every creature you can unlock for your city:

Pokopia Pokédex #001–#050

Pokémon # Pokémon Name Ability #001 Bulbasaur Grow #002 Ivysaur — #003 Venusaur — #004 Charmander Burn #005 Charmeleon — #006 Charizard — #007 Squirtle Water #008 Wartortle — #009 Blastoise — #010 Pidgey Fly, Search #011 Pidgeotto — #012 Pidgeot — #013 Oddish — #014 Gloom Grow #015 Vileplume — #016 Bellossom — #017 Paras — #018 Parasect Search #019 Venonat Search #020 Venomoth Search #021 Bellsprout Grow, Litter #022 Weepinbell — #023 Victreebel — #024 Slowpoke Water, Yawn #025 Slowbro — #026 Slowking — #027 Magnemite — #028 Magneton — #029 Magnezone — #030 Onix Crush, Bulldoze #031 Steelix — #032 Cubone — #033 Marowak — #034 Tyrogue — #035 Hitmonlee Trade #036 Hitmonchan — #037 Hitmontop — #038 Koffing — #039 Weezing — #041 Tangrowth Appraise #042 Scyther Chop #043 Scizor Chop #044 Pinsir — #045 Magikarp ??? #046 Gyarados — #047 Ditto Transform #048 Hoothoot Trade, Fly #049 Noctowl — #050 Heracross Chop, Build

Pokopia Pokédex #051–#100

Pokémon # Pokémon Name Ability #051 Volbeat — #052 Illumise — #053 Gulpin — #054 Swalot — #055 Cacnea Grow #056 Cacturne — #057 Combee Litter #058 Vespiquen Gather Honey, Search #059 Shellos Water #060 Gastrodon — #061 Drifloon Dream Island #062 Drifblim — #063 Drilbur Search #064 Excadrill — #065 Timburr Build #066 Gurdurr Build #067 Conkeldurr Build, Crush #068 Litwick — #069 Lampent — #070 Chandelure — #071 Axew — #072 Fraxure — #073 Haxorus — #074 Goomy Water #075 Sliggoo — #076 Goodra — #077 Cramorant — #078 Pichu — #079 Pikachu Illuminate #080 Raichu Generate, Hype #081 Zubat Search #082 Golbat Search #083 Crobat — #084 Meowth Trade #085 Persian — #086 Psyduck — #087 Golduck — #088 Growlithe Burn, Search #089 Arcanine — #090 Farfetch’d Chop, Build #091 Grimer — #092 Muk — #093 Gastly — #094 Haunter — #095 Gengar — #096 Voltorb Generate, Explode #097 Electrode — #098 Exeggcute — #099 Exeggutor Grow, Teleport #100 Happiny Trade

Pokédex #101–#150

Pokémon # Pokémon Name Ability #101 Chansey — #102 Blissey — #103 Elekid — #104 Electabuzz — #105 Electivire — #106 Lapras Water #107 Munchlax — #108 Snorlax Eat #109 Spinarak Litter #110 Ariados Litter #111 Mareep Generate, Litter #112 Flaaffy — #113 Ampharos — #114 Azurill Water, Hype #115 Marill Water, Hype #116 Azumarill Water, Build #117 Paldean Wooper — #118 Clodsire — #119 Smeargle Paint #120 Torchic Burn #121 Combusken — #122 Blaziken — #123 Wingull Water, Fly #124 Pelipper Water, Fly #125 Makuhita Build, Bulldoze #126 Hariyama — #127 Absol — #128 Piplup Water #129 Prinplup Water, Trade #130 Empoleon — #131 Audino — #132 Trubbish Recycle #133 Garbodor — #134 Zorua Trade #135 Zoroark — #136 Minccino Gather #137 Cinccino — #138 Grubbin — #139 Charjabug — #140 Vikavolt — #142 Pawmi Generate #143 Pawmo Generate, Crush #144 Pawmot — #146 Ekans — #147 Arbok — #148 Cleffa — #149 Clefairy Hype #150 Clefable —

Pokopia Pokédex #151–#200

Pokémon # Pokémon Name Ability #151 Igglybuff — #152 Jigglypuff — #153 Wigglytuff — #154 Diglett Hype #155 Dugtrio Hype, Crush #156 Machop Build, Gather #157 Machoke Build, Gather #158 Machamp — #159 Geodude Crush #160 Graveler Crush #161 Golem — #162 Magby Burn #163 Magmar Burn #164 Magmortar — #165 Bonsly Bulldoze #166 Sudowoodo — #167 Murkrow — #168 Honchkrow — #169 Larvitar Crush, Bulldoze #170 Pupitar Crush, Bulldoze #171 Tyranitar — #172 Lotad Water #173 Lombre — #174 Ludicolo Water, Hype #176 Torkoal Burn #177 Kricketot Hype #178 Kricketune Hype #179 Chatot — #180 Riolu Build #181 Lucario — #182 Stereo Rotom DJ #183 Larvesta — #184 Volcarona — #185 Rowlet — #186 Dartrix Grow, Chop #187 Decidueye — #188 Scorbunny Burn #189 Raboot — #190 Cinderace — #191 Skwovet — #192 Greedent Party #193 Rolycoly — #194 Carkol Burn, Gather #195 Coalossal — #196 Toxel — #197 Toxtricity — #198 Fidough — #199 Dachsbun — #200 Charcadet Burn

Pokédex #201–#250

Pokémon # Pokémon Name Ability #201 Armarouge — #202 Ceruledge — #203 Glimmet Litter #204 Glimmora — #205 Gimmighoul Collect #206 Gholdengo — #207 Vulpix Burn #208 Ninetales — #209 Poliwag — #210 Poliwhirl Water #211 Poliwrath Water, Build #212 Politoed — #213 Abra Teleport #214 Kadabra — #215 Alakazam — #216 Mime Jr. — #217 Mr. Mime Gather, Build #218 Porygon — #219 Porygon2 — #220 Porygon-Z — #221 Dratini Water #222 Dragonair — #223 Dragonite Water, Fly #224 Cyndaquil Burn #225 Quilava — #226 Typhlosion — #227 Misdreavus Trade #228 Mismagius — #229 Girafarig Gather #230 Farigiraf — #231 Ralts — #232 Kirlia Teleport, Trade #233 Gardevoir — #234 Gallade — #237 Trapinch Bulldoze, Litter #238 Vibrava Bulldoze, Fly #239 Flygon Bulldoze, Fly #240 Swablu Litter #241 Altaria Litter, Fly #242 Duskull Gather #243 Dusclops — #244 Dusknoir — #245 Beldum — #246 Metang Recycle #247 Metagross — #248 Snivy Grow #249 Servine — #250 Serperior —

Pokopia Pokédex #251–#300

Pokémon # Pokémon Name Ability #251 Froakie Water #252 Frogadier — #253 Greninja — #254 Dedenne — #256 Rookidee Chop #257 Corvisquire — #258 Corviknight — #260 Dreepy Gather, Search #261 Drakloak — #262 Dragapult — #263 Sprigatito Grow #264 Floragato — #265 Meowscarada — #266 Wattrel — #267 Kilowattrel — #268 Tinkatink — #269 Tinkatuff — #270 Tinkaton Engineer #271 Aerodactyl — #272 Cranidos — #273 Rampardos — #274 Shieldon — #275 Bastiodon — #276 Tyrunt — #277 Tyrantrum Crush, Litter #278 Amaura — #279 Aurorus — #280 Eevee Trade #281 Vaporeon Water #282 Jolteon Generate #283 Flareon Burn #284 Espeon Gather #285 Umbreon Search #286 Leafeon Grow #287 Glaceon Trade #288 Sylveon Hype #289 Kyogre — #290 Raikou Generate #293 Volcanion Burn #296 Moltres — #299 Mewtwo Teleport #300 Mew —

All Legendary Pokémon in Pokopia

Yes, you read that right. Pokémon Pokopia actually has Legendary Pokémon in the game that can be unlocked through story progression. This is exciting, as the life-sim could eventually get Pokémon Home transfer support, which would mean it’s an easy way to obtain these Legendaries.

Here is the full list of Legendary Pokémon:

Kyogre

Raikou

Moltres

Mewtwo

Mew

Volcanion

Are There Shiny Pokémon in Pokopia?

No, there are no Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia. Although the game has over 300 characters to unlock, Shiny Pokémon variants are not included in that list. At least at the time of writing this article, no one has yet discovered one.

Unfortunately, there have also been some fake images that have made their way online. But those Shiny Pokémon encounters were later discovered to not be legitimate. At this point it seems unlikely Shinies will be in the game. Press has had Pokopia for at least a month, so you would think a Shiny would have been discovered by now.