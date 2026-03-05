How Many Pokémon Are in Pokopia? Full Pokopia Pokédex List

Pokémon Pokopia is now out worldwide on the Nintendo Switch 2. In the cozy life-sim, players can discover Pokémon from every region as they rebuild their town and attract creatures back to the environment. If you’re wondering how many Pokémon are in Pokémon Pokopia, here is the game’s full Pokédex.
All Pokémon in Pokopia Explained
Pokémon Pokopia features 300 Pokémon in total, including starters, Legendaries, and fan-favorites from multiple regions. When the spinoff was first announced back in 2025, no one could have predicted just how big this spinoff title would be.
Videos by VICE
Not only is the cozy life-sim now the highest-rated Pokémon title of all time on Metacritic, but the game itself is massive in terms of content. And that especially extends to its massive Pokédex as well.
Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex Overview
- Total Pokémon: 300
- Regions represented: Gen 1 through 9
- Legendary Pokémon: Kyogre, Raikou, Moltres, Mewtwo, Mew
- Starter Pokémon included: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Torchic, Piplup, Rowlet, Scorbunny, Sprigatito
Full Pokémon Pokopia Pokédex (All 300 Pokémon)
The 300 Pokémon available in Pokopia range from classic Kanto starters like Bulbasaur and Charmander to Legendary Pokémon such as Mewtwo and Kyogre. However, to discover every character in the game, you will have to progress the story and build up enough unique environments on your island to attract ’em all. I know, lame pun.
For your convenience, below you’ll find the full Pokopia Pokédex list of every creature you can unlock for your city:
Pokopia Pokédex #001–#050
|Pokémon #
|Pokémon Name
|Ability
|#001
|Bulbasaur
|Grow
|#002
|Ivysaur
|—
|#003
|Venusaur
|—
|#004
|Charmander
|Burn
|#005
|Charmeleon
|—
|#006
|Charizard
|—
|#007
|Squirtle
|Water
|#008
|Wartortle
|—
|#009
|Blastoise
|—
|#010
|Pidgey
|Fly, Search
|#011
|Pidgeotto
|—
|#012
|Pidgeot
|—
|#013
|Oddish
|—
|#014
|Gloom
|Grow
|#015
|Vileplume
|—
|#016
|Bellossom
|—
|#017
|Paras
|—
|#018
|Parasect
|Search
|#019
|Venonat
|Search
|#020
|Venomoth
|Search
|#021
|Bellsprout
|Grow, Litter
|#022
|Weepinbell
|—
|#023
|Victreebel
|—
|#024
|Slowpoke
|Water, Yawn
|#025
|Slowbro
|—
|#026
|Slowking
|—
|#027
|Magnemite
|—
|#028
|Magneton
|—
|#029
|Magnezone
|—
|#030
|Onix
|Crush, Bulldoze
|#031
|Steelix
|—
|#032
|Cubone
|—
|#033
|Marowak
|—
|#034
|Tyrogue
|—
|#035
|Hitmonlee
|Trade
|#036
|Hitmonchan
|—
|#037
|Hitmontop
|—
|#038
|Koffing
|—
|#039
|Weezing
|—
|#041
|Tangrowth
|Appraise
|#042
|Scyther
|Chop
|#043
|Scizor
|Chop
|#044
|Pinsir
|—
|#045
|Magikarp
|???
|#046
|Gyarados
|—
|#047
|Ditto
|Transform
|#048
|Hoothoot
|Trade, Fly
|#049
|Noctowl
|—
|#050
|Heracross
|Chop, Build
Pokopia Pokédex #051–#100
|Pokémon #
|Pokémon Name
|Ability
|#051
|Volbeat
|—
|#052
|Illumise
|—
|#053
|Gulpin
|—
|#054
|Swalot
|—
|#055
|Cacnea
|Grow
|#056
|Cacturne
|—
|#057
|Combee
|Litter
|#058
|Vespiquen
|Gather Honey, Search
|#059
|Shellos
|Water
|#060
|Gastrodon
|—
|#061
|Drifloon
|Dream Island
|#062
|Drifblim
|—
|#063
|Drilbur
|Search
|#064
|Excadrill
|—
|#065
|Timburr
|Build
|#066
|Gurdurr
|Build
|#067
|Conkeldurr
|Build, Crush
|#068
|Litwick
|—
|#069
|Lampent
|—
|#070
|Chandelure
|—
|#071
|Axew
|—
|#072
|Fraxure
|—
|#073
|Haxorus
|—
|#074
|Goomy
|Water
|#075
|Sliggoo
|—
|#076
|Goodra
|—
|#077
|Cramorant
|—
|#078
|Pichu
|—
|#079
|Pikachu
|Illuminate
|#080
|Raichu
|Generate, Hype
|#081
|Zubat
|Search
|#082
|Golbat
|Search
|#083
|Crobat
|—
|#084
|Meowth
|Trade
|#085
|Persian
|—
|#086
|Psyduck
|—
|#087
|Golduck
|—
|#088
|Growlithe
|Burn, Search
|#089
|Arcanine
|—
|#090
|Farfetch’d
|Chop, Build
|#091
|Grimer
|—
|#092
|Muk
|—
|#093
|Gastly
|—
|#094
|Haunter
|—
|#095
|Gengar
|—
|#096
|Voltorb
|Generate, Explode
|#097
|Electrode
|—
|#098
|Exeggcute
|—
|#099
|Exeggutor
|Grow, Teleport
|#100
|Happiny
|Trade
Pokédex #101–#150
|Pokémon #
|Pokémon Name
|Ability
|#101
|Chansey
|—
|#102
|Blissey
|—
|#103
|Elekid
|—
|#104
|Electabuzz
|—
|#105
|Electivire
|—
|#106
|Lapras
|Water
|#107
|Munchlax
|—
|#108
|Snorlax
|Eat
|#109
|Spinarak
|Litter
|#110
|Ariados
|Litter
|#111
|Mareep
|Generate, Litter
|#112
|Flaaffy
|—
|#113
|Ampharos
|—
|#114
|Azurill
|Water, Hype
|#115
|Marill
|Water, Hype
|#116
|Azumarill
|Water, Build
|#117
|Paldean Wooper
|—
|#118
|Clodsire
|—
|#119
|Smeargle
|Paint
|#120
|Torchic
|Burn
|#121
|Combusken
|—
|#122
|Blaziken
|—
|#123
|Wingull
|Water, Fly
|#124
|Pelipper
|Water, Fly
|#125
|Makuhita
|Build, Bulldoze
|#126
|Hariyama
|—
|#127
|Absol
|—
|#128
|Piplup
|Water
|#129
|Prinplup
|Water, Trade
|#130
|Empoleon
|—
|#131
|Audino
|—
|#132
|Trubbish
|Recycle
|#133
|Garbodor
|—
|#134
|Zorua
|Trade
|#135
|Zoroark
|—
|#136
|Minccino
|Gather
|#137
|Cinccino
|—
|#138
|Grubbin
|—
|#139
|Charjabug
|—
|#140
|Vikavolt
|—
|#142
|Pawmi
|Generate
|#143
|Pawmo
|Generate, Crush
|#144
|Pawmot
|—
|#146
|Ekans
|—
|#147
|Arbok
|—
|#148
|Cleffa
|—
|#149
|Clefairy
|Hype
|#150
|Clefable
|—
Pokopia Pokédex #151–#200
|Pokémon #
|Pokémon Name
|Ability
|#151
|Igglybuff
|—
|#152
|Jigglypuff
|—
|#153
|Wigglytuff
|—
|#154
|Diglett
|Hype
|#155
|Dugtrio
|Hype, Crush
|#156
|Machop
|Build, Gather
|#157
|Machoke
|Build, Gather
|#158
|Machamp
|—
|#159
|Geodude
|Crush
|#160
|Graveler
|Crush
|#161
|Golem
|—
|#162
|Magby
|Burn
|#163
|Magmar
|Burn
|#164
|Magmortar
|—
|#165
|Bonsly
|Bulldoze
|#166
|Sudowoodo
|—
|#167
|Murkrow
|—
|#168
|Honchkrow
|—
|#169
|Larvitar
|Crush, Bulldoze
|#170
|Pupitar
|Crush, Bulldoze
|#171
|Tyranitar
|—
|#172
|Lotad
|Water
|#173
|Lombre
|—
|#174
|Ludicolo
|Water, Hype
|#176
|Torkoal
|Burn
|#177
|Kricketot
|Hype
|#178
|Kricketune
|Hype
|#179
|Chatot
|—
|#180
|Riolu
|Build
|#181
|Lucario
|—
|#182
|Stereo Rotom
|DJ
|#183
|Larvesta
|—
|#184
|Volcarona
|—
|#185
|Rowlet
|—
|#186
|Dartrix
|Grow, Chop
|#187
|Decidueye
|—
|#188
|Scorbunny
|Burn
|#189
|Raboot
|—
|#190
|Cinderace
|—
|#191
|Skwovet
|—
|#192
|Greedent
|Party
|#193
|Rolycoly
|—
|#194
|Carkol
|Burn, Gather
|#195
|Coalossal
|—
|#196
|Toxel
|—
|#197
|Toxtricity
|—
|#198
|Fidough
|—
|#199
|Dachsbun
|—
|#200
|Charcadet
|Burn
Pokédex #201–#250
|Pokémon #
|Pokémon Name
|Ability
|#201
|Armarouge
|—
|#202
|Ceruledge
|—
|#203
|Glimmet
|Litter
|#204
|Glimmora
|—
|#205
|Gimmighoul
|Collect
|#206
|Gholdengo
|—
|#207
|Vulpix
|Burn
|#208
|Ninetales
|—
|#209
|Poliwag
|—
|#210
|Poliwhirl
|Water
|#211
|Poliwrath
|Water, Build
|#212
|Politoed
|—
|#213
|Abra
|Teleport
|#214
|Kadabra
|—
|#215
|Alakazam
|—
|#216
|Mime Jr.
|—
|#217
|Mr. Mime
|Gather, Build
|#218
|Porygon
|—
|#219
|Porygon2
|—
|#220
|Porygon-Z
|—
|#221
|Dratini
|Water
|#222
|Dragonair
|—
|#223
|Dragonite
|Water, Fly
|#224
|Cyndaquil
|Burn
|#225
|Quilava
|—
|#226
|Typhlosion
|—
|#227
|Misdreavus
|Trade
|#228
|Mismagius
|—
|#229
|Girafarig
|Gather
|#230
|Farigiraf
|—
|#231
|Ralts
|—
|#232
|Kirlia
|Teleport, Trade
|#233
|Gardevoir
|—
|#234
|Gallade
|—
|#237
|Trapinch
|Bulldoze, Litter
|#238
|Vibrava
|Bulldoze, Fly
|#239
|Flygon
|Bulldoze, Fly
|#240
|Swablu
|Litter
|#241
|Altaria
|Litter, Fly
|#242
|Duskull
|Gather
|#243
|Dusclops
|—
|#244
|Dusknoir
|—
|#245
|Beldum
|—
|#246
|Metang
|Recycle
|#247
|Metagross
|—
|#248
|Snivy
|Grow
|#249
|Servine
|—
|#250
|Serperior
|—
Pokopia Pokédex #251–#300
|Pokémon #
|Pokémon Name
|Ability
|#251
|Froakie
|Water
|#252
|Frogadier
|—
|#253
|Greninja
|—
|#254
|Dedenne
|—
|#256
|Rookidee
|Chop
|#257
|Corvisquire
|—
|#258
|Corviknight
|—
|#260
|Dreepy
|Gather, Search
|#261
|Drakloak
|—
|#262
|Dragapult
|—
|#263
|Sprigatito
|Grow
|#264
|Floragato
|—
|#265
|Meowscarada
|—
|#266
|Wattrel
|—
|#267
|Kilowattrel
|—
|#268
|Tinkatink
|—
|#269
|Tinkatuff
|—
|#270
|Tinkaton
|Engineer
|#271
|Aerodactyl
|—
|#272
|Cranidos
|—
|#273
|Rampardos
|—
|#274
|Shieldon
|—
|#275
|Bastiodon
|—
|#276
|Tyrunt
|—
|#277
|Tyrantrum
|Crush, Litter
|#278
|Amaura
|—
|#279
|Aurorus
|—
|#280
|Eevee
|Trade
|#281
|Vaporeon
|Water
|#282
|Jolteon
|Generate
|#283
|Flareon
|Burn
|#284
|Espeon
|Gather
|#285
|Umbreon
|Search
|#286
|Leafeon
|Grow
|#287
|Glaceon
|Trade
|#288
|Sylveon
|Hype
|#289
|Kyogre
|—
|#290
|Raikou
|Generate
|#293
|Volcanion
|Burn
|#296
|Moltres
|—
|#299
|Mewtwo
|Teleport
|#300
|Mew
|—
All Legendary Pokémon in Pokopia
Yes, you read that right. Pokémon Pokopia actually has Legendary Pokémon in the game that can be unlocked through story progression. This is exciting, as the life-sim could eventually get Pokémon Home transfer support, which would mean it’s an easy way to obtain these Legendaries.
Here is the full list of Legendary Pokémon:
- Kyogre
- Raikou
- Moltres
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Volcanion
Are There Shiny Pokémon in Pokopia?
No, there are no Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Pokopia. Although the game has over 300 characters to unlock, Shiny Pokémon variants are not included in that list. At least at the time of writing this article, no one has yet discovered one.
Unfortunately, there have also been some fake images that have made their way online. But those Shiny Pokémon encounters were later discovered to not be legitimate. At this point it seems unlikely Shinies will be in the game. Press has had Pokopia for at least a month, so you would think a Shiny would have been discovered by now.