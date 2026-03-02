How the ‘Bridgerton Effect’ Made Soft Men Hot Again

Soft men have always existed. Pop culture just spent a long time pretending they weren’t hot. The 2000s and 2010s made “romance” feel like an emotional scavenger hunt, where the prize was a guy who finally texted back with a full sentence. “He’s complicated” meant he had depth. “He’s mean to everyone” got excused as “he’s been through a lot.” Women were handed the emotional labor and told it was romance.

Then Bridgerton shows up and puts a different kind of male lead on display. The show’s men still mess up, still stall, still get in their own way. They also look directly at the person they want and act like feelings aren’t something to be embarrassed about. A lot of viewers found that weirdly addictive. That’s the whole story right there. Attention looks good on a man. Yearning looks good on a man. Apologizing without being dragged to it looks good on a man.

Videos by VICE

Newsweek’s reporting points to how the series spotlights romantic leads who are present and emotionally fluent. Lori Bindig Yousman, a communication professor at Sacred Heart University, told Newsweek that Bridgerton foregrounds men who are “emotionally expressive, attentive, and engaged with their partners’ inner lives.” That description sounds basic. It also describes a character type that got treated as “nice but boring” for years.

Everyone Wants a Romantic Man

The broader culture helps explain why this fantasy feels comforting right now. Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, a Harvard-trained clinical psychologist and relationship expert for Hily, told Newsweek that the emotionally withholding leading man now feels “less exciting and more exhausting.” Plenty of people already feel tired from work, dating apps, politics, and the general sense that the floor keeps moving. The last thing anyone wants is a romantic fantasy that feels like negotiating with a brick wall.

There’s also evidence that viewers are bringing these expectations home. Dating.com analyzed Google Trends and said that searches for “my boyfriend is not romantic” and “my man is not romantic” jumped after Bridgerton returned. Dating.com also reported that 36 percent of American women said they’d date someone from a more emotionally expressive culture.

Journalist Katherine Brodsky described Bridgerton as “a recalibration of masculinity in romance.” She reduced it to the basic appeal behind it. “The fantasy is that he yearns for the woman, openly,” she told Newsweek. “It is aspirational.”

Soft men aren’t a novelty. They’re a reaction to years of romance scripts that confused emotional distance for depth. A guy who shows up, communicates, and actually likes the person he’s with should never feel revolutionary. Yet here we are, rewinding a violin cover of a pop song, watching a man confess his feelings, and thinking, finally. Someone gets it.