Click This Link to See If Your Facebook Data Was Shared With Cambridge Analytica

Monday, Facebook began rolling out a “Protecting Your Information” News Feed notification that began telling people whether a third party app shared their Facebook data with analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

Because I am weird, I refreshed my Facebook dozens of times waiting to see my notification, but I haven’t gotten it yet. This is frustrating, because a lot of my friends have and I have no idea if/when I will ever get it. Luckily, there’s an easier and more reliable way to find this information that doesn’t involve spending lots of extra time on a platform that has played fast-and-loose with your personal data for a decade.

Facebook created this tool that will let you know if you or any of your friends logged into the “This Is Your Digital Life” app, which ultimately shared data with Cambridge Analytica. I had a hell of a time finding it though, so here is the link.

If you’re one of the lucky 87 million users who had a friend that logged into the app, it will look like this:

If not, it will look like this:

Enjoy interrogating your friends to find out which one unknowingly sold you out!