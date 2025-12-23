How To Get The Batman Beyond Bundle In The Fortnite Item Shop Now

Fortnite just dropped a new collab with the reveal of the Batman Beyond Bundle. The new collab brings both Terry McGinnis’ Batman and his nemesis The Joker (Beyond) to Fortnite.

When is the Fortnite x Batman Beyond Bundle Available?

ALL BATMAN BEYOND x FORTNITE COSMETICS



DROPPING TONIGHT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DRnVXsfJ5D — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 21, 2025

Epic Games is delivering a ton of exciting collabs to Fortnite players this winter and it didn’t take long after the Beach release for the next big cartoon-inspired skins to arrive.

The Fortnite x Batman Beyond bundle hit the item shop last night, December 22, 2025. The Batman Beyond characters and cosmetics will leave the Fortnite item shop on December 28, 2025.

That timeframe gives Fortnite players just one week to make the purchase. The full bundle costs 2,800 V-bucks, which is about the equivalent of $28 in US currency. Players also have the option to buy the characters individually. Both the Batman Beyond skin and The Joker (Beyond) skin are available for 1,500 V-Bucks each.

What is included in the Batman Beyond Bundle?

Gamers who are big fans of the original Batman Beyond cartoon would likely get the most value out of the 2,800 V-Bucks bundle. The bundle contains both character skins, an emote, and a handful of fun items. Buying all of the items separately would cost closer to 4,500 V-Bucks, so the bundle offers a pretty solid value for shoppers who are interested in the full collection.

The 2,800 V-Bucks package includes the following items:

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond LEGO style

Batman Beyond Wings

Batarang (Beyond) backbling

Batarang (Beyond) pickaxe

The Joker (Beyond)

The Joker (Beyond) LEGO Style

Joke in the Box back bling

Batman’s Surveillance emote

Jolly Jack Sledge pickaxe

3 Jokerz Monte weapon skin

Batman Beyond Axe (guitar)

The bundle includes a handful of items that are likely going to be quite popular, including the new glider and the gargoyle emote. The Batman’s Surveillance emote perches players on a holographic gargoyle, mimicking the iconic rooftops shots from the show’s Gotham skyline. The Batman Beyond Axe is also a nice touch for players who like to spend some time in Festival mode.

What is Batman Beyond?

For younger Fortnite players who may not be as in tune with late 90s and early 2000s cartoons, Batman Beyond was a popular animated series that takes place around the time Bruce Wayne is being forced into an early retirement by health issues. In the series, Bruce mentors a new Batman, Terry McGinnis, and trains him to be the new protector of Gotham City.

The series released 52 episodes during its three seasons run and has a huge cult following.

Fortnite players can find all the Batman Beyond cosmetics in the item shop from December 22 through December 28, 2025.