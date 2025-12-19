Fortnite x Bleach Skins Revealed – All Cosmetic Items & Prices Leaked



All Fortnite x Bleach skins have finally been revealed. Dataminers have posted in-game screenshots showing what the anime cosmetics look like in the battle royale. Here is also a full list of the Fortnite Bleach bundle emotes and cosmetic items.

Fortnite Bleach Skins Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite x Bleach collaboration has finally been revealed. After Epic Games confirmed the crossover last week in official marketing, we now have our first look at in-game images of the anime skins. The collaboration was leaked early online by dataminers who decrypted the skins from the item shop.

Videos by VICE

Ichigo Kurosaki will have a fully-hollowfied style with a transformation emote. Rukia will similarly have an alternate style. Update: Epic Games has now officially confirmed the design of the Bleach Fortnite skins with a new trailer posted on social media.

For your convenience we are going to post images for each of the Fortnite Bleach skins below so you can see what they look like:

Ichigo Kurosaki

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rukia Kuchiki

Screenshot: Epic Games

Orihime Inoue

Screenshot: Epic Games

Uryu Ishida

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite X Bleach Bundle Items (All Emotes & Cosmetics)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite x Bleach bundle will include four main skins, as well as various Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Emotes. At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether the Fortnite Bleach skins will be sold separately or only sold in a bundle.

While most collaborations are usually individually, there have been reports claiming the Bleach cosmetics might only be sold in a single bundle. However, information about this has been a bit all over the place. Regardless, we will list every Fortnite x Bleach cosmetic item included in the crossover.

All Fortnite x Bleach Cosmetic Items

Bleach Bundle: 3,200 V-Bucks (Estimated Price)

3,200 V-Bucks (Estimated Price) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach Skin)

(Bleach Skin) Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach Skin)

(Bleach Skin) Orihime Inoue (Bleach Skin)

(Bleach Skin) Uryu Ishida (Bleach Skin)

(Bleach Skin) Orihime’s Bag (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Rukia’s Ribbons (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Zangetsu (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Sodenoshirayuki (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Orihime’s Pin Wand (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Zangetsu (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Hakka No Togame (Emote)

(Emote) Fully-Hollowfied (Emote)

(Emote) Fully-Hollowfied (Weapon Wrap)

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @Loolo_WRLD

While Epic Games has not yet officially confirmed the pricing, we might have an idea based on previous bundles of similar size. The Fortnite x Bleach bundle is likely to be sold for between 3,000 and 3,200 V-Bucks. Although this is speculation, and it could be lower or higher.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite x Bleach skins release date is Thursday, December 20, 2025. The anime cosmetic items will go live in the Fortnite Item shop during the daily refresh at 4PM PT / 7PM ET. However, for your convenience we will list out the release times for the collaboration bundle per region below:

Region Local time Local date North America (PT) 4:00 PM December 20, 2025 North America (ET) 7:00 PM December 20, 2025 Canada (Toronto / ET) 7:00 PM December 20, 2025 Brazil (Brasília / BRT) 9:00 PM December 20, 2025 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM December 21, 2025 Europe (Central Europe / CET) 1:00 AM December 21, 2025 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM December 21, 2025 Australia (Sydney / AEDT) 11:00 AM December 21, 2025

The Fortnite x Bleach crossover is one of the first collaborations to debut in Winterfest 2025. The Christmas-themed event is now live, and runs until January 5, 2025. Other crossovers include a new Snow Miku (Hastune Miku) skin, as well as a Santa Sabrina Carpenter outfit. The new anime skins should be available on the item shop throughout the event.