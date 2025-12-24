How to Save Almost 50% on a Google Pixel 10

Looking for a deal on a smartphone, but not wishing to settle for last year’s model? Oh, somebody has expensive tastes. Well, ordinarily I’d say “tough luck,” but Google has inexplicably knocked almost half off its latest and greatest, the Pixel 10.

Just remember to use the coupon PIXEL10 at checkout on Amazon to reduce the $550 sale price (already down from the $800 retail price) to $450. That’s a savings of 44 percent. Yowza.

It’s still a new phone!

Google launched the Pixel 10 toward the end of August 2025. It’s hardly even been on the market for four months. I’m used to seeing these kinds of sales reserved for phones that’ve been on the market for at least a year, or close to it.

If you’re not satisfied with the Pixel 10, or if you were already gearing up to justify its $800 retail price tag and now find yourself with a wad of cash that needs spending, you can redeem the same PIXEL10 coupon at Amazon for the fancier Pixel 10 Pro.

The savings aren’t quite as significant when you look at it as a percentage off the retail price—35 percent, but that still means a $350 drop from its regular $1,000 price. That’s the same $350 off as the regular Pixel 10 deal.

Whichever one you want to go with, I’d say jump on the deal if you want a premium Android smartphone anytime soon. The Pixel 11 isn’t exactly around the corner. We’ll be well into 2026 before it comes out, so this is an uncommon opportunity to save a bunch of cash on a top-of-the-line phone that’s still relatively new.