How to Store Weed: Tips for Freshness, Safety, and Discreetness

Weed isn’t immortal. Whether you’re buying multiple ounces at once or just picking up an eighth at a time, it’s important to store your weed well so you get the most out of every hit.

Thankfully, weed won’t become unsmokable overnight, so you don’t need to worry about waking up to moldy weed. But when weed isn’t stored properly, it loses its deliciousness over time, the THC can break down, and the smoke can be super harsh.

Does Weed Go Bad? And, How to Tell

Weed doesn’t “expire.” But even the best buds can lose their potency, dry out, grow mold, and generally give you the ick. You can smoke dry weed, but it won’t be enjoyable or strong.

Dried out weed can be:

Crumbly

Hay-like

Dull or brown in color

Harsh to smoke

Odorless

You definitely should not smoke moldy weed.

You can tell if weed is moldy/bad if it exhibits these issues:

Fuzzy white, black, brown, or grey mold spots

Spongy, wet texture

A musty, mold-like smell (obviously)

Here’s how to store weed the right way to avoid these tragedies.

Storing Weed for Freshness

Funny enough, storing weed properly is similar to storing things like olive oil and wine. Air and moisture are the enemy, and heat and light are also on the list of villains. But with the right storage products, it’s easy to keep things fresh.

Always Use Airtight Containers

This is the most important aspect of storing weed. No, the plastic bags your college dealer gave you your bud in are not good enough for storing weed. Those bags aren’t actually airtight, and your weed can easily lose potency and flavor in them.

It’s best to use truly airtight containers. There are also airtight storage bags that will seal in freshness, but I recommend jars and similar containers. This way, if anyone handles your stash roughly, the buds won’t get crushed inside.

The size of your container also matters. Don’t get a huge jar to store a dime bag. The more air inside the container, the higher the chances of your buds drying out. Leave as little empty space in the container as possible.

Finding a stash jar is fun, as there are endless styles to choose from. Some are pure art, like this Empire Glassworks Under the Sea Terp Jar, with a quirky little octopus on it.

Leave Buds Whole Until Use

It can be tempting to go on a grinding rampage so all your weed is ready to pack at a moment’s notice. Unfortunately, this causes the weed to dry out, lose flavor, and lose potency much faster.

If you want your weed to keep its quality, keep the buds whole when you store them. The bigger the buds, the fresher the weed will be when you eventually grind it. If you insist on having pre-ground weed ready to go, store it in its own jar, and keep some of your buds whole.

Storage solutions like this 12-Piece Tulip Storage Set come with jars and boxes of different sizes, so you can use a little one for ground weed. It also comes with tubes to store joints, which is another must-do. Trust me, those rolling papers aren’t keeping anything fresh.

Find a Cool, Dry, Dark Spot

Like fine wine and fancy olive oil, weed needs to be kept away from heat, moisture, and sunlight. I know the moisture part sounds contradictory, because I’ve been telling you how to stop your weed from drying out. But we want to preserve the weed’s moisture, not introduce external moisture that can cause degradation and bacterial growth.

Don’t keep your stash on the sill of a sunny window or beside the space heater in your bedroom. To be extra safe, I keep my stash jar inside a drawer, so there’s no shot of sunlight getting to it. If you’re storing larger amounts of bud, a kitchen cabinet or bedroom closet is usually ideal.

Some people want to store weed in their basement, but basements can be more humid than the rest of the home. Definitely don’t store bud anywhere in the bathroom; that shower steam won’t do it any favors.

For people who take their bud storage very seriously, get The Scout 11 hard storage case. It helps maintain a more consistent temperature, blocks out all light, and has an airtight seal.

Storing Weed Discreetly

Most people focus on freshness when storing weed, but if discreetness is your top priority, I’ve got tips for that too. Maybe your parents don’t run a weed-friendly household. Do you have a roommate who hates the skunky smell? Or maybe your nosy kids get into your stuff more than you’d like. These solutions can help.

Use Smell-Proof Storage

We’ve come a long way with smell-proof cannabis storage. I’ve heard horror stories of older millennials and young Gen Xers putting dryer sheets in with their weed to absorb the scent. DRYER SHEETS!!! The chemicals!!! Please don’t do this, friends.

Most airtight containers, especially thicker ones, should seal in the smell well. But if you’re highly concerned about odors, I recommend getting a storage product labeled as “smell-proof.”

This might be excessive for some, but the Sheila Smell-Proof Tote is a marvelous way to store and travel with weed, without the heavy aroma giving you away as a stoner. For something smaller, The Broker Smell-Proof Zippered Stash Bag is another exceptional option.

Store in Opaque Containers

This is probably obvious, but don’t store bud in clear containers if you want to keep it a secret. Opaque containers will also block out light, keeping your weed fresh and hidden at the same time.

Okay, this might not be funny to everyone. But you could get this stylish and not-so-secretive Jonathan Adler Vice Weed Canister. It’s airtight, thick, and opaque. Yeah, it says “weed” right on it, but I bet most people will think it’s a joke.

Lock it Up

Lastly, you can lock up your weed like precious jewels. There are stash boxes with built-in locks, or you can buy a separate lock for the stash container you already use. This is essential if you have kids in the house, or maybe a greedy friend with zero boundaries.

It’s your responsibility to ensure pets and children don’t get into your stash and accidentally end up stoned or sick. So I highly recommend getting a lockbox if these scenarios are a possibility for you.

For something stylish and personalized, get the Engraved Bamboo Stash Box With Lock. But I’m a big fan of Revelry’s The Luggage Lock, which makes it easy to lock up any type of case or bag, and works for some types of boxes and jars too.