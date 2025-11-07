How to Survive the FAA Flight Cuts No One Saw Coming

The country’s air traffic grid is bracing for a rough landing. The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to cut 10% of flights at 40 major airports, citing staffing shortages made worse by the government shutdown. The New York area will take one of the hardest hits, with Newark, JFK, LaGuardia, and Teterboro all on the list.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the move could create “mass chaos.” Industry experts seem to agree. “If you don’t have to travel during all of this, maybe you shouldn’t,” Ben Mutzabaugh, senior aviation reporter for The Points Guy, told the New York Post. He called the situation “unprecedented.”

Still, not everyone can stay grounded. For those who have to fly, airlines and travel experts have started sharing their best damage-control tactics.

How to Deal With the Turbulence

1. Go nonstop whenever possible.

Connecting flights are the first dominoes to fall when delays ripple through the system. “Take a nonstop flight if you can,” Mutzabaugh said. “It’s worth paying extra to avoid being stranded halfway.”

2. Add extra layover time.

If you do need to connect, pad your itinerary. A longer layover—think two or three hours—gives you a fighting chance to make your next flight. “We’re really triaging the problem here,” Mutzabaugh said.

3. Get close to your final destination.

When connecting, pick a layover city near your endpoint. That way, if the second leg gets canceled, you can rent a car or catch a train and still make it.

4. Skip basic economy fares for now.

They’re the least flexible tickets, and in this mess, flexibility is everything. Mutzabaugh warns against non-changeable fares and suggests using credit cards that include travel insurance.

5. Stay glued to your airline’s app.

Every major carrier says it’s pushing real-time alerts through mobile apps and websites. American Airlines and United have promised proactive notifications and rebooking options. Delta, Southwest, Frontier, and Alaska are doing the same. Frontier even issued a flexible travel policy through November 12, waiving change fees for most affected travelers.

6. Check for refunds—even if your flight still exists.

United is allowing refunds on any ticket, including nonrefundable and basic economy fares, if customers no longer wish to travel. Delta and Southwest are offering similar leniency. Always confirm through the airline’s site or app before assuming you’re out of luck.

7. Pack patience.

Schedules are “like dominoes,” Mutzabaugh said, meaning one day’s cancellations could fall into the holidays. Even after flights resume, disruptions may linger into December.

No one knows how long the shutdown—or the flight insanity—will last. But if you do have to fly this month, plan as if you’re navigating a storm. Bring chargers, snacks, and try to stay positive.