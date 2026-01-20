How to Use Dating Apps the Right Way in 2026: A Guide

A recent survey from the Hily Dating App found that 63% of Gen Z are looking to go on more dates and actually meet new people offline this year. What’s more, 30% want to be more active on dating apps. Is that really the correct approach, though? (Ask 20-something-year-old me, and you’ll hear a resounding “NO!!!!”)

To find your person—or at least a few prospects—you must be willing to put yourself out there. Many people believe this means downloading every dating app possible and swiping like it’s your full-time job, but sometimes, less is more.

According to certified dating coach Julie Nguyen from Hily Dating App, by deleting your dating apps, you’re actually setting yourself up to get more matches. This doesn’t mean completely abandoning them, however, as they’re still a useful tool in your search for love.

Nguyen provided three tips for working smarter, not harder, on the dating apps this year.

1. Delete All The Dating Apps From Your Phone

First things first, let’s detox your poor phone. Get rid of all those pesky dating apps—the one you met your ex on, the one that matched you with your exhausting situationship, and, yes, even the one you aimlessly scroll on for hours just for a morale boost.

“Too many dating apps take too much toll on people and provoke them to do nothing,” Nguyen said. “So just delete them all.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean you’re kissing your dating apps goodbye forever. Rather, you’re giving yourself some time to slow down and clarify your intentions.

“Pause and reconnect with the why behind your intention and pick the app that gathers the people who might share them,” Nguyen continued. “Remember what originally moved you to look for love, whether it was a desire for connection, partnership, or shared growth. Leading from sincerity instead of guilt or pressure often makes dating feel simpler and more honest.”

2. Rebuild Your Dating Profile To Be A Soft Launch, Not A Thirst Trap

It’s competitive out there, and dating app users are often shallow-minded when swiping. I mean, all they really have to go off of are photos and a few lazy prompts. So, I understand building your profile based on your appearance rather than your personality or passions. However, this will only attract the wrong people.

“Spend some time with your profile as if you were seeing it through the eyes of someone who really knows and loves you. Notice the energy your profile gives off and whether it reflects you authentically, not the most perfect version of you,” said Nguyen. “You may feel drawn to upload photos so they feel more current, or to soften prompts so they offer a clearer sense of you.”

As cliché as it might sound…just be yourself when making a profile. Use recent photos without heavy filters, and showcase your quirks and interests.

“I recommend letting go of generic lines like loving pizza, brunch, hiking, or a witty joke so you can create room for something more personal, like a niche hobby or a vulnerable share about something you’re deeply passionate about,” she added. “Honing in on those details will help the right person recognize you.”

3. Regulate Before You Engage

Before you start swiping again, make sure you’re in the right (emotional) place.

“Before responding to a message, swiping, or planning a date, pause and check in with your nervous system,” Nguyen recommended. “A few deep breaths, some gentle movement, or shaking out excess energy can help you settle back into your body. Dating often feels clearer and less draining when choices come from steadiness rather than urgency.”