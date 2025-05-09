How to Watch Samsung Unpacked Live on May 12

Yes, I know what you’re thinking, and Samsung did just have a Galaxy Unpacked event back in January. That’s where Samsung pulled the wraps off its four new Galaxy S25 smartphone sub-models, which are now on sale.

You know which Galaxy S25 didn’t get released at that event? The Galaxy S25 Edge, a mid-tier, thinner sub-model of the Galaxy S25 slated for a May 12 unveiling at another Unpacked event. Confusing? Yeah, Samsung needs to pick a few different names. This is getting to be sort of like that family down the block who keeps naming their subsequent pets the same name as one dies and another takes its place.

Not only that, but even just days away, the Galaxy S25 Edge leaks just keep coming. The latest images come courtesy of Android Headlines. Take a look if you can’t bear to wait until Monday, May 12 when Samsung officially reveals the Galaxy S25 Edge. More details on how to watch during the big event are below.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – Credit: Samsung/Android Headlines

How to watch Samsung Unpacked

Unpacked begins streaming on Monday, May 12 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. If you’re wondering why Samsung picked such a late start time for the event, remember that Samsung is a Korean company, and it’ll be a 9 a.m. presentation for them over in South Korea.

Those of you reading this who want to watch in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa, I hope you’re night owls, because the livestream will be in the middle of the night for you.

To watch it on the big day, head over to either Samsung’s official YouTube channel or Samsung’s newsroom, where Samsung will make live streams of the event available for all to see.

Details on the Galaxy S25 Edge are sparse, but we can glean from a Samsung press release that it’ll come with a 200 megapixel wide lens and incorporate Galaxy AI in… some way. That’s all Samsung’s said officially about the smart lens so far.

Remember, set a reminder for Monday, May 12 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT to find out more.