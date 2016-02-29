How to Watch VICELAND

For those of you wondering how to tune into our new TV channel, VICELAND, we put together a helpful little guide.

Watching On TV

This is for those of you who not only own a television but have also purchased a way to use said TV to watch TV shows. You might even have a landline too, which is like a cell phone but it only works in your house. If this applies to you, here are the channel numbers you can enter into your remote to get to VICELAND.

DISH: 121

DTV: 271

AT&T: 257

Verizon: 697

Find VICELAND on Fios, Xfinity, Optimum, Time Warner Cable, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Bright House Networks, Cox Communications, Charter and more.

Apps And Connected Devices

If you have a TV but don’t have a cable box, or don’t have a TV but watch shows on your phone or tablet, this is the section for you. Check the links below for our apps for Apple TV, and mobile apps for iOS and Android. You’ll also be able to download full episodes uncensored on iTunes and Roku, as well as access VICELAND via Sling TV.



Get VICELAND for iOS, Android. Download via Apple TV, Roku, or connect with Sling TV.

VICELAND.com

If you’re a VICE reader from way back, you might remember the old days of 2011 when our site was VICELAND.com and VICE.com was something entirely different. Well, we’re pulling that old URL out of retirement and making it the online home for all things VICELAND.



If you don’t have a cable provider account and can’t bum one, don’t sweat it. You’ll be able to watch some TV episodes for free on VICELAND.com, too.

Love,

VICE