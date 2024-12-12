How To Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is hosting the first Saturday Night’s Main Event primetime special in 16 years on December 14th. It is the first of four yearly specials WWE and NBC will collaborate on over five years. In the 1980s, these specials became a huge hit for WWE. At their peak, they were bringing in over 11 million viewers. While cable and streaming have changed a lot since then, it’s still a huge deal for WWE and wrestling.

Just a few years ago WWE was at a major low point that turned a lot of fans to the “startup” promotion AEW. WWE has turned the ship around a lot with Paul “Triple H” Levesque steering the ship to the point they’re in one of the hottest periods of the last 20 years.

So, it’s safe to say WWE is putting a lot of momentum into these specials. In just a few weeks WWE Raw is heading to Netflix where it will stream for the first time. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the foundation laid at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Where to watch WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event

Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. This is a historic building for WWE as the first SNME took place there in May of 1985. For the select few that still have cable or channel streaming capabilities, it will stream on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET on December 14th. Otherwise, it will stream on Peacock at the aforementioned time.

As for what to expect? Firstly, Jesse Ventura is returning to WWE for the festivities and he had a pretty big role during the first SNME run. WWE has lined up several exciting title fights, headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. IYO SKY gets her shot at Liv Morgan’s Women’s World Championship. Morgan recently surpassed the 200-day threshold.

Plus, don’t miss a moment in history as the crowning of the first-ever Women’s U.S. Champion. Bayley/Chelsea Green will face off against Tiffany Stratton/Michin in the finals. Outside of titles, Drew McIntyre makes his in-ring return for the first time since CM Punk defeated him at WWE Bad Blood.