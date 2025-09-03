How Venus in Leo Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign (and Your Love Life)

On August 26, Venus—the planet of love and beauty—entered the sign of Leo, a particularly fiery and extroverted sign. This bold transit encourages leaps of faith when it comes to your love life.

Right now, your confidence and courage make you magnetic, but only if you’re willing to act on your desires.

Neda Farr, resident astrologer at Flirtini dating app and founder of the Starcrossed app, explained that everyone—no matter their zodiac sign—will experience a major boost in their confidence during this time. However, the energy will feel a bit different depending on your sign.

“Cardinal signs like Aries, Cancer, Libra, or Capricorn are the ones most likely to take the leap and confess their feelings,” Farr told VICE. “On the other hand, mutable signs like Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces may surprise themselves with spontaneous crushes, hookups, or sudden declarations.”

Want to dive a bit deeper into your own chart? Here’s how Venus in Leo will affect your zodiac sign.

Fixed Signs (Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus)

The fixed signs are the stars of the show during Venus in Leo—and rightfully so. Here’s what Farr shared about each sign:

Leo

“For Leos, their natural charm and magnetism are amplified, making it the perfect moment to take a bold romantic risk,” Farr said.

What are you waiting for, Leo?

Scorpio

“Scorpios, who are usually more guarded, will find themselves dropping their walls and letting someone in emotionally,” Farr revealed. “It will feel risky for sure, but so worth it for them.”

Listen to those inner urges, Scorpio.

Aquarius

“Aquarians, often detached or ‘in their head’ about love, will suddenly crave passion and theatrics,” said Farr. “They’ll be more willing to admit feelings or chase sparks that they’d normally overthink.”

It’s okay to be vulnerable, Aquarius.

Taurus

“Taureans, who are ruled by Venus, are being pushed to make their standards higher and stop settling,” Farr explained. “They’re going to demand the treatment they deserve, and step confidently into relationships that truly match their worth.”

It’s time to recognize your worth, Taurus.

Cardinal Signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn)

According to Farr, the Cardinal signs will be more enticed to make the first move in love. Here’s what she shared about each sign specifically:

Aries

“Aries, who are naturally bold, will find themselves taking risks in dating that will feel impulsive but will be ultimately rewarding,” said Farr.

Be true to yourself, Aries. There’s no right or wrong way.

Cancer

“Cancers, who often hesitate to put their hearts on the line, are getting the courage to confess deeper feelings and step out of their shell romantically,” Farr revealed.

Now is your time, Cancer.

Libra

“Libras, ruled by Venus, are especially empowered now!” Farr exclaimed. “This is their moment to express themselves with confidence in love, beauty, and creativity.”

Channel your charm, Libra.

Capricorn

“Capricorns, usually cautious, are given the rare permission to pursue love like they’d pursue a big goal: with strategy, but also with more fire than usual,” said Farr.

It’s safe to fall in love, Capricorn.

Mutable Signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces)

The mutable signs might experience some shocking yet aligned connections during this transit. Here’s what Farr shared for each sign:

Gemini

“Geminis may stumble into steamy flings or unexpected declarations,” Farr revealed.

Enjoy yourself, Gemini.

Virgo

“Virgos, who usually hold back, will shock even themselves if they make a confident move or admit to a hidden crush,” said Farr.

Let loose, Virgo.

Sagittarius

“Sagittarians, already adventurous, could jump headfirst into bold connections,” Farr explained.

Stay true to your nature, Sagittarius. It will pay off.

Pisces

“Pisces, who often live in fantasy, will be inspired to bring those dreams into reality and will express their desires more openly,” said Farr.

Your manifestations can come to fruition, Pisces.