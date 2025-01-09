hulk-hogan-has-his-own-beer-and-a-multi-year-partnership-with-wwe

Let me tell you something, brother, do I have a beer for you! The legend himself, Hulk Hogan, got involved with a beer company last summer and has now landed a partnership with WWE.

Hogan co-founded Real American Beer and has since built it up to the point of drawing interest from the league that he longed starred in. Now, WWE will feature the beer on Monday Night Raw, which just had its first live episode on Netflix this week.

“From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself,” Hogan said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

Who’s going to be the first WWE superstar to hit the iconic Stone Cold Steve Austin celebration and pound a pair of Real American Beers in both hands?

The light lager, which clocks in at 4.2% ABV, was released in July to 17 states, a number that has now increased to 20. Fittingly, its ingredients include hops that are strictly found in The States, as its name suggests. The Hulkster ain’t outsourcing his hops! The beer is produced by City Brewing Company in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Over on unTapped, the ratings are pretty subpar. It has a 3.26 rating out of 5. That’s not too out of the ordinary, however, as the app users tend to favor IPAs and more sophisticated styles than your everyday beer.

That being said, I’ll definitely be buying this when it’s in my area if for no other reason than the can art, which features a shirtless Hogan holding an American flag. I can’t imagine any beer being more suitable for a backyard Fourth of July party.

Anyways, Hulk Hogan’s beer will be promoted by WWE at live events and on social media for multiple years with this partnership. The league also invested in the company.

“Hulk Hogan has done a tremendous job introducing an exciting, new product to a competitive marketplace,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and to showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix’s global audience.”