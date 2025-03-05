Humble Bundle Experiences Some Controversy Over Its March Humble Choice Selections

Usually, Humble Bundle is on the correct side of Gamer History(TM). However, this time, players are clearly upset at March’s Humble Choice selections. So, for those out of the loop, Humble Choice is another gaming subscription service. But Steam-centric. …Well, typically Steam-centric, which is part of the problem. Before hopping into the Controversy Circuit, though, let’s first go over what the Humble Bundle team has cookin’!

march 2025 humble bundle choice roster

Wild Hearts

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Pacific Drive

Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death

Homeworld 3

Racine

Cavern of Dreams

Gravity Circuit

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “Pacific Drive? Tales of Kenzera? I thought you said people weren’t happy about the Humble Bundle Choice options?” Ah, dear reader. I didn’t get to that part yet. You see, two of the games don’t have a Steam option, and you can only redeem them… through EA’s Origin service. Which will soon fully integrate into the EA app. To say people are unhappy about the Origin-only keys would be… underselling it.

“Humble Bundle is really nickel and diming us with these Origin keys. I have the 6 month discount but I think I am going to cancel it anyways. If you pause you lose the discount I think,” one user stated. And that was one of the calmer responses to Humble Bundle’s “crimes,” really.

the gamers rebel, as gamers often do

“2 Origin Keys now? And again barely a heavy hitter here? Man, and people laughed when I saw the writing on the wall in December and said this absolutely means something…. and here we are. This is the last month where I give [Humble Bundle] the benefit of a doubt, if the next month is a stinker again then I’m out and they are loosing a 1 1/2 year long customer.”

I won’t tolerate the disrespect for Cavern of Dreams, Tales of Kenzera, and Pacific Drive. In my heart, all three are Humble Bundle heavy hitters! Anyway, y’all get the picture. If you can crest that Origin hill, though? Go ahead and subscribe to the Humble Bundle Choice service if you haven’t already. Or, join the slighted masses!