I Always Dreamed Of a Proper ‘Battlebots’ Game, and ‘Robot Rumble 2’ May Be Exactly What I Need in My Life

The idea of fighting robots has captivated me since I was a child. Countless evenings were spent watching the robotic chaos of BattleBots with my dad, who was just as captivated as I was watching a battle to the death between two soulless creatures. I always dreamed of a proper BattleBots video game, something that transcended the world of what the Game Boy Advance had to offer. It seems that Robot Rumble 2 may be what I’ve been waiting for for so long, even if I need a degree in Engineering to get started on my journey to become the best Bot Battler of all.

Screenshot: Nerd Island Studios, LLC

My Inner Nine-Year-Old Is Screaming at the Thought of ‘Robot Rumble 2′

While I knew my dreams would never hit reality, the thought of having my own BattleBot was something that consumed many of my thoughts as a young boy. Put just about anything that was about robots in front of my face, and I’d be a happy camper. While Rumble Robots may have been the closest I got to commanding a mechanical monster of steel and servos, it never hit the pure electricity of what I would see on my TV. Also, before I go on — Bolt Man and Lugnut supremacy.

Videos by VICE

While my infatuation with BattleBots may have wavered as I got older, the thought of being able to build a robot is still something my adult mind has tinkered with. I mean, I’ve restored plenty of old RC cars for the heck of it. Maybe I could use that knowledge to build some sort of Franken-BattleBot or something of the sort? Even with adult money and adult time, I’ve still never created my BattleBot. But Robot Rumble 2 may be exactly what I’ve been searching for.

It looks to simulate the process of creating a monstrous metal machine from the planning stages. I can rebuild and improve upon some of my favorites, like Green Dragon, if I want to. As I scour the internet in search of Comedy Central-era BattleBots, I think to myself, “This sounds like a dream come true. What could go wrong?”

Screenshot: Nerd Island Studios, LLC

Oh, That’s What Could Go Wrong, I Guess

There’s one thing I quickly discovered about Robot Rumble 2. It’s not a game I can just jump into and start… building, in the literal sense. I have to learn what makes these Robots purr. Find out if robots dream of electric sheep or not. I have to watch a LOT of tutorials to find out what the hell I need to do first.

I’m not easily dissuaded, however. I have to figure this out. The inner child within me is screaming to unleash havoc like some of my favorite BattleBots. Maybe I’ll take a crack at designing one of my own in the future, too. Who knows at this point? I haven’t even figured out how to get one of these things to run properly yet.

But once I do? You better imagine that I’ll never be playing anything else. This sounds like a dream come true, much like KitHack Model Club turned out to be. And honestly, if I can figure that game out, I shouldn’t have any problems making progress here.