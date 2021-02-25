Five Things We Learned from Travis Scott’s ‘i-D’ Interview

For their new “Utopia in Dystopia” issue, our friends over at i-D bagged two superstar cover stars, Travis Scott and Naomi Campbell.

Travis has returned to rapping over his own beats, while collaborating with new artists on his upcoming album Utopia, and is determined to create a new sound

“I am working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound. I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats again, just putting everything together.

“I want to make a fucking new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it’s like ultimate ecstasy.

“It’s never about repeating something, I’m just trying to make the next saga, each album is like a saga.”

And the pandemic hasn’t slowed down the creation of the album.

“It made me way more productive. You know, you’re not doing any shows. You not really doing too much travelling. You in the crib, and I got the studio at home and I have the peace to record all day, you know?”

Astroworld festival might be coming back in November for the post-pandemic world.

“Hopefully we can bring it back at the end of this year. Around November.”

Becoming a father changed his perspective on the importance of his role in society.

“It’s so crazy, Stormi’s generation is way different from mine, and she’s way different from my younger brother and sister. Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move.

“Like, when she watches certain movies or listens to certain songs. Or she watches my concerts on YouTube and she realises she’s there, she’s ready to see now. I realised my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly.”

He wants to evolve as a collaborator in 2021.

“You know, it’s like with Nike… those are the shoes I wear, the shoes I’ve been wearing since I was a kid. Playstation – when it was rough, when I was a kid, gaming was an escape. When I was younger and in the studio, sometimes we couldn’t really afford to eat, you know? So McDonald’s held it down. That double cheeseburger got us through those moments.

“But it’s about being able to create an experience, even if these are small things. These collaborations are tools in a way, pieces of everyday life, big brands that allowed us to generate ideas. In 2021, we want to keep evolving, keep generating.”

