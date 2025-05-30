In ‘HR Simulator,’ I Hired Satan, a Streamer, Bankrupted a Company, and Had a Blast Doing It

It’s the start of a new day in HR Simulator. My alarm is blaring, but I don’t want to wake up. Eventually, I summon the willpower to get up, pouring cold water on my aching bones. “It’s time to bring on some new help,” I think to myself as I step foot into the office in my role as The New HR for this fairly unknown company. After posting a “Help Wanted” ad on “LinkedOn”, I get some nibbles. I sit down for an interview, only to find that Satan is looking for a job at my company. I mean, he only wants a $500 salary, so what could go wrong?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

As I booted up HR Simulator for the first time, I didn’t know exactly what to expect. Was it going to be a serious take on the matter, where every moment in this fictional office was going to matter? Or would it be a more lighthearted attempt at showing the world of office work? Thankfully for me, it was more of the latter. The adorable visual style would have been suited well to either option, but I’m much more likely to keep returning if it’s a quirky little game like this.

Videos by VICE

Getting the rundown from the former HR Director, I learn what my role is going to be. Hire folks, keep them happy, and keep production at an all-time high. “How hard could this be?” I asked myself, before realizing exactly how hard this could be. Finding the right candidates, keeping everybody as stress-free as possible, all while keeping my head on straight. It’s a challenge, but one that I’ll continue to take on, especially as HR Simulator keeps moving through Early Access.

The quirkiness works in its favor, without a doubt. I loved having to try and scramble through quick math problems and time something just right for training. The variety of new hires is frankly hilarious, and the vibe of the office was always on point. Sure, it’s not the most “realistic” simulator out there by any means, but I just couldn’t help but smile whenever I saw these cutesy characters on my screen.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

not Afraid To Be Weird, and That’s Why I Love It and Want To Watch It Grow

Through my initial playthrough, I found myself working with Satan, a Streamer, a Robot, and a few other employees. Things initially started great. I was keeping everyone happy, even if my happiness was suffering as a result. But then, it all went south incredibly quickly. Stress levels hit new heights. I was running out of money because I just kept hiring the weirdest folks I possibly could. Sure, I was trying to run a sinking ship, but I had to keep steering directly at the iceberg, because I needed to see what would happen next.

There’s a ton of potential here, especially if the developer continues to listen to feedback and implements new features to keep HR Simulator feeling fresh. I would love to know how much my negotiation skills are affecting the Salary before accepting them, and I can’t wait to see some of the additional buildings in the city open up. There’s plenty of room to grow, but I’m already happy with what I’ve seen and experienced in HR Simulator. It’s weird and wacky, and has a heart of gold. I just hope that I don’t get fired from my position as the new HR manager next time around, even if I do, once again, hire the manifestation of pure evil to work here.