I Interviewed ‘Split Fiction’s Kaja Chan and Elsie Bennett

Recently, I had the chance to interview Hazelight Founder and Director, Josef Fares. This time around, I had the pleasure of talking with Split Fiction voice actresses Kaja Chan and Elsie Bennett, who played Mio and Zoe, respectively. We get into the mocap sessions, their friendship, and even got into a mini therapy session. This was a great conversation; Kaja and Elsie were incredibly fun to talk to.

‘Split Fiction’: Falling with style

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

Thanks for doing this. To start off, I watched the interview you both did with Hazelight on their YouTube channel, and I was really happy when you guys mentioned how much falling you were doing in the mocap sessions. Because I actually mentioned that in my review. I remember playing and thinking, “There is a lot of dropping out of the sky in [Split Fiction].” How hard were the mocap sessions? Was that physically tough on you?

Kaja: It was a range, wasn’t it, Elsie?

Elsie: It was a range.

Kaja: There were some days where there was just a lot of heavy dialogue and scenes between Mio and Zoe getting to know each other, and there were other days where they were full, almost stunty, crash mats, fighting, falling. We definitely developed a few bruises, that’s for sure.

Elsie: I mean, it can’t have been that bad because I was pregnant whilst we were doing some of it. I was like, “Ahh, this baby will be fine.” [Laughs]

Okay, so, you have a really tough baby!

Elsie: Yeah, he’s tough. [Laughs] For sure. There were some days, for sure. What was the day we counted the falls? I think we counted, like, 15?

Kaja: Yeah, I think it was more than that.

Elsie: Was it?

Kaja: The section where Mio and Zoe are catching up on all of the glitches, and they basically did a shoot where we did all of the glitch transitions. Towards the end of the game, each glitch transition becomes more and more violent. Being thrown out of one level to the next and finding different ways to color and punctuate each throw and each glitch transition — so I think it was more than 15.

Elsie: Yeah, probably was. I did have marks on my body sometimes, little bruises. But then, I bruise like a peach.

So, how do those sessions work? Is it kind of like they stand you on top of something, and you jump off? Or do they have you jump in the air and you catch it like that?

Elsie: You got it. Both. There were definitely times where you have to start sort of ready to jump up, so you can have that little landing. That always feels really weird. And there were ones where we were stood on a table, or our dragons and our bikes were often boxes. So, yeah, it was kind of a whole mix of everything. But you could never say that it was a boring job.

Kaja: No, sometimes they would also say, “There’s no way you’re going to be able to do the jump or the fall that we want you to do. So, just start on the floor.” We were like, “Okay, great.” [Laughs]

That was the easy day?

Elsie: I think when we first got the job, if they said that, we were both quite competitive like, “We can do that, don’t say that. We can do that for you.” And then, very quickly, we realized if they gave you the out, take the out. Don’t try and say, “No, we can do it,” just go, “Okay, yeah, on the floor.”

GETTING INTO THE CHARACTERS

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

I was looking you guys up, and you’ve both done video games in the past — pretty significant ones — do you ever hear your performance back and critique it or, once you get it out there, it’s pretty easy to let it go?

Kaja: For me, I can’t speak for you, Elsie — I definitely find it hard to resist the temptation to go, “Ooh, if only I had tried this or that.” But I don’t think it’s a bad thing, I think it’s more about the constant thirst for artistic exploration. There are so many different ways I could have taken Mio, so many different directions we could have explored in every scene. So, I think that feeling is never gonna go away, and it’s a positive thing, to be honest.

Elsie: Yeah, I’m the opposite. I do it and let it go. I think probably Zoe is the most I’ve ever watched, enjoyed, and wanted to see. But generally, I tend to let them go because sometimes you have to play a whole game to be able to find [yourself]. Like when I did the Hitman series, I’d have to play half the game to find the target that I was. And if you’re busy, you don’t have the time. So, yeah, I think I let them go. But I do love, every now and again, if someone sends me something saying, “Oh, look, I just found you!” I love seeing those little clips.

Elsie, your voice is much more similar to Zoe’s than I thought it would be. So, when you both got the job, what was the preparation like for finding the voice of the characters? How did you build the personalities?

Elsie: Well, interestingly, Zoe was American originally. And we did a whole week’s worth of shoots. And then they realized that in gameplay, both of us being American and women of a certain age just sounded too similar. If you’re really busy, it was too hard to distinguish. And I was like, “Did I just do a really crap American accent?” But apparently, that’s not the reason — we hope — so they ended up changing it to my voice, which they were quite happy with. And like you said, we did some tweaks, and I think Zoe’s a bit more bubbly. So, yeah, that was a big change, and we had to go and reshoot it, didn’t we?

Kaja: Yeah, and not only that, but in the first round of shoots, Mio was initially a lot harsher than she actually was in the final game. Along with the adjustment making Zoe’s voice closer to Elsie’s, they decided they needed to reshoot to soften up Mio’s dialogue and performance. Because off the bat, the difference between the two was too irreconcilable, and we didn’t believe that they would be able to be friends by the end of the game. I think, ultimately, it was finding the reason for Mio’s harshness and tough exterior. And we didn’t find that until we came back and really experimented with that.

A LITTLE INTROSPECTION BY WAY OF the voices of ‘Split fiction’

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

That’s interesting, because I will admit, I found myself identifying more with Mio than Zoe, but I can recognize that has a lot to do with my own hangups with trusting people!

Kaja: Oh, yeah, we got a lot to talk about [laughs]. Go on, what’s the problem, then?

You know, I got some stuff I’m working through [laughs]. But, yeah, she was a really interesting character. Because I think within that, there is a level of realism that exists because people who have an issue trusting others and letting people in, once you get to that point where you can, you do find real friendship. That’s the thing I enjoyed the most about her journey. By the time you got to the end, it did feel like she found someone she could let into her life. And when you’re that type of person, once you do find that, it’s a full thing. I think you did a really good job portraying that. How hard was that for you? Because I saw that you may have identified a bit more with Zoe.

Kaja: First of all, thank you for saying that. I would definitely say that one of my favorite moments on the shoot was playing that scene where — spoiler alert — Mio defeats Dark Mio in her subconscious and is able to laugh properly for the first time in the game. And hugs Zoe properly for the first time in the game and holds on to that friendship like she’s never going to let go. And it feels like she’s worked so hard to melt her exterior — against her own instincts — to find safety in this other person, and I think so many people can relate to that.

Kaja: I don’t personally find it incredibly challenging to tap into that, even though I’m not like Mio because I think it’s a universal thing that we all experience on some level or another. The tension and the dance between wanting to be loved, wanting to be seen, and wanting to be held. But also wanting to be safe and protected from other people’s criticisms and potential harm from other people. I think every friendship is a very daring act of vulnerability. We will always be hurt. We risk being hurt in every single friendship that we have. And some people just need a little bit more time to find the bravery to leap into that.

So, Elsie, how hard was it for you to tap into that really bubbly side? Or was it?

Elsie: You know? [laughs] I think people meet me and think, “Oh, she’s exactly Zoe.” But I am nowhere near as brave as Zoe. I certainly couldn’t be chatty, but I’m definitely more positive than negative. I will always persevere to find the positives over the negatives, but I’m not as good at making friends.

Kaja: That’s not true! I don’t believe that for a second!

Elsie: Oh, Kaja, please! Stop it! [laughs] It’s not true — I mean, it is true! You’re mixing my words! But, no, I do find it hard. And it resonates with me what you said, Anthony, that when I make a friend, when I decide that this person is in my circle, that’s it. I will do anything for them, but my circle is very small. It didn’t take a lot to get into her, but I think it doesn’t necessarily mean that we are similar on a deeper level. But I adored her.

Elsie: It was one of those things that we experienced where, the further we went into this project, the more we found about the characters. They can be taken at a surface level, really outgoing and really grumpy. Or really annoying and really sullen. And you can just take it as that, but actually you find out so much more. And we had that same process that you guys had playing the game of discovering more as it went on.

Not part of the interview, but, man, how awesome were those answers? holy shit. OKay, BACK TO THE INTERVIEW.

There was a really interesting dynamic, especially in the beginning. Kaja, you did such a good job with Mio where it was like she very clearly wants to tell Zoe, “Get away from me,” but there’s something that just won’t let her do it. So, was there room for you to work around with the script where once you get the character down, you could point to it and say, “Maybe I could try this”?

Kaja: I would say that The Volume (mocap area) was a collaborative space. We were always invited to reject the lines if we felt that Mio or Zoe would say it in a certain way. But, definitely — the more we got to know our characters, the more vocal we became. But I actually think that most of that work was done by the writers and by Josef. They slowly began to see what we were offering as Mio and Zoe. And they would adapt the script and the writing accordingly. They learned what Mio and Zoe’s patterns were, what Mio and Zoe’s jokes were, and I think they became naturally infused in the writing. I didn’t feel the need to get in there and change much as a result.

Elsie: Yeah, I agree. Everyone was flexible with it. And we never strayed far from what was written at all. There were never any big plot twists because we were like, “Hang on, she wouldn’t do this.” It was more like a word every now and again that we were like, “Would she say that or do that?” And it was so nice to be in such an open space where people were happy to hear what our thoughts were. But, like Kaja said, they created it all; we just turned up and read out the lines. They were incredible.

Future in gaming

Screenshot: Hazelight Studios

I saw you both have done some movie and TV work. What would you say is more difficult? Doing the mocap and voices, or actually being in front of a camera acting a scene out on location or a soundstage?

Elsie: I mean, that’s so tricky. There are different things in both, wouldn’t you agree, Kaja? Mocap is just full imagination. It’s play, child’s play. But it’s child’s play with heavy equipment strapped to you and a light in your face. And you can’t always fully see your scene partner because there’s a bright light in your face and a little bit of apparatus and stuff. But then on film, there’s a whole crew stood around you, whereas in The Volume, it’s just me and Kaja usually, maybe Josef is in the corner as well. Everyone else ends up going behind the curtain. But on a film set, you might be doing a really intimate scene and there’s ten people [staring at you] waiting for you. So, I don’t know, each one has something different. Wouldn’t you agree?

Kaja: I would one hundred percent agree. And what I would say is categorically different — for me — when I compare film as a medium to motion capture is the fact that you know that they’re not actually going to be using a recording of your face and instead they’re taking the data points of your face to then animate a character is incredibly liberating. Because there’s no more of that fear of “Oh shoot, I made a weird shape with my lip in that take, and I kind of hope that they don’t have that in the final film.”

Kaja: It absolutely destroys any attempt at perfectionism. If you’re acting in a motion capture space, screw perfectionism. You need to get to the end of the tape; there’s no flubbing the line and “let me say that again” because the editor is going to cut around it. They need it to be clean from beginning to end. And that kind of creative mode forces you to play, to try and be bold and experiment. And for me, that is the major difference. It’s just incredibly liberating and free.

Do you think you both would do more big games? Elsie, you’ve done ‘Hitman’ and some others — Kaja, you’ve done some as well. Do you think that this is something you’d really like to lock into?

Elsie: Yeah, for sure. I said to my agent just before [Split Fiction] came in, that I love doing games. I love everything about it. The people involved, the people that play them. And I’d like to focus in on maybe some of that. Not necessarily turn down anything else, but just to dig a little bit deeper into it. I’d been doing a lot of voice-over and I started doing small bits of motion capture, so I had little tastes of the mocap, and I’d done a couple other jobs. but I hadn’t had a lead role in it and then obviously got this job. Now I love it, it’s so much fun. I still want to do other stuff, but I adore the people involved in gaming. There’s such a positivity and passion that I haven’t really seen matched elsewhere at such a level.

Kaja: Yeah, I would absolutely love to continue working in games. And I’m very grateful to still be doing games. And I’m sure Elsie, you also have some games or voice-over work lined up. I can’t imagine my career going forth without being involved in this world, and I’d absolutely love to do more motion capture.

Elsie: But not together. Not together.

Kaja: Did I even imply that it would be together?

[laughs] That’s the last one?

Both: [Laughs]

Kaja: Sorry if I was misunderstood — I thought I was pretty clear. I would like to do motion capture.

That was actually where I wanted to go next — you both have seemed to form a pretty good relationship having made this game. How quickly did you find that?

Kaja: Pretty fast. It’s absolute BS that Elsie is saying she doesn’t make friends quickly or too easily. Because I think it was about one second of eye contact in the casting office like, “Are we here to do the same thing?” And then Elsie saying, “Aww, should we run lines?” And I think the rest is history. I genuinely felt that there was quite an instant connection built between us. And of course, we grew to know each other across these three years, as anyone would. But personally, I wasn’t shy, I felt very comfortable around you.

Elsie: Yeah, I think that’s a testament to the relationship. I don’t make friends easily, but with Kaja, from the get-go, we were very relaxed in each other’s company. There is the banter and the joking and everything, but at the heart of it, I trust Kaja a lot. I think in The Volume where it is play and pretend and you’ve only got one scene partner with you usually. You do have to trust them, and I think that is at the core.

Elsie: So, there’s trust in that, [we messed with each other] we lightened up situations, you know if it was a long day. No matter how much fun it is, you get tired. We support each other or sit in silence. I think very quickly, we could read each other with a look quite easily. I think it’s a testament to our relationship as opposed to me being very good at making friends [laughs].

Working WITH HAZELIGHT

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

So, I actually interviewed Josef about two weeks ago. And I was absolutely struck by how regular he was. And I mean that in the best possible way. He’s just a normal dude, very down-to-earth. How was it working with him? Because he’s also got a great sense of humor.

Kaja: Oh, yeah, he’s like a comedian. I think “regular” is the perfect word in the sense that he’s a man of so much achievement, and yet when you’re in a space with him, you really feel like you’re the most important person in the room. Because he’s giving you all of that attention, he’s gassing you up, reminding you of why you’re in the room, and he’s reminding everyone of the amazing thing we’re gonna make. And you can’t help but have a smile on your face and strengthen your stride when working with someone like Josef.

Elsie: Yeah, it’s a very infectious personality. It’s very positive. Every morning, he tended to be the last one into the room because there’s so much setting up to do with mocap. Every time, you’d get this sort of lull where everyone’s ready and we’re waiting and then BANG, Josef walks in and trips over his slippers or wrestles one of the other guys or something like that. And straightaway, you know you’re just gonna have a good day. Like you say, he’s so normal.

Elsie: I mean, he does suddenly go, “I have this kombucha, I have my own labels on it,” which is so weird because he’s just a normal guy, and then suddenly, you’ll see a picture of him on the front of a magazine in the hallway. It’s kind of crazy, but we had so much fun. And I’m really honored that we got to work with that whole team that was guided by Josef. He really sets the tone for the creativity and passion in that whole building. It’s a phenomenal building. People are just walking around, so happy.

Kaja: It is. And I think it’s that Josef is a family man at heart, and he decided that Hazelight is his family. And he just brings everyone together and cares for them deeply.

voice acting

Yeah, I could tell from the few clips seeing people talk about him. You guys were walking in, and people were so welcoming immediately. So, that’s cool to hear. Last question, and this is outside of the game. What would you want people to know about voice acting? As far as the process of it, because people will look at it and say, “Oh, you just stand in a room and talk for a while,” but it’s not that.

Elsie: It’s a funny one, because I saw an article recently, it was a voice actor saying we deserve more respect for our craft. Because I think people think it maybe comes under a level of where movies are and where TV is and then there’s voice acting. And I would agree with this guy in that, they are all on the same level. Because we only have our voices to portray a whole load of emotions. I mean obviously with mocap we have our expressions as well.

Elsie: But voice acting in particular is a real challenge. I think perhaps, because there are so many good voice actors out there, it seems very easy. But I can guarantee you if you got someone off the street to try and voice a whole game, that game wouldn’t sell as well because voice actors are very talented in what they do, and we work really hard.

Kaja: I totally agree. I would also add to that, the voice is absolutely an instrument. And it’s an instrument that is part of the whole body. Your foot placement can affect how your voice sounds, whether you’ve eaten really spicy curry yesterday can sometimes affect how your voice sounds. It’s a whole body tool. And in that regard, it is endless in its diversity, the words you can play with, the sounds you can make.

Kaja: Anyone should try experimenting with their voice because unless you’re fortunate as a voice actor to be able to play with this tool, you might not really be able to explore that with your office job or if you’re at home. I think everyone should take a voice class just to experience the range they have within them and I’m sure that it would unlock so much. A perfect example of that, when we’re doing the voice over work for [Split Fiction], the people directing the voice, they would type the letters like “WXYZH!?#” and then we would have to interpret that as a sound for an effort, like Mio getting stabbed. And just the freedom and the play. There’s so much discover in this thing that we all have. Yeah, that’s what I would say about voice acting.

Elsie: And also, we both can sound anyway of dying as well now. Any way of falling or dying, we can sound it perfectly. We know what it sounds like.

Me and my girlfriend got a lot of experience with those sounds!

Both: [Laughs]

Kaja: Sorry about that!

No, it’s all good. Just trying to time stuff up, you know, just didn’t work. I appreciate the work you put into the game, and I loved your performances. Thanks for taking the time to talk to me.

Kaja: Thank You!

Elsie: Thank You!

Thanks again to Kaja and Elsie for their time and generosity!