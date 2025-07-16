I Just Got My ‘Destiny 2: Year of Prophecy’ Collector’s Edition, and It Is Amazing

I’ve been genuinely looking forward to playing Destiny 2‘s new expansion, “The Edge of Fate.” And while I have some work to do as far as getting my rhythm back after such a long hiatus, I can confirm, at least, that my bow game is still tight. Fortunately, while I’m doing that, Bungie was gracious enough to send me a Collector’s Edition for the “Year of Prophecy.” And I can’t get over how cool it is.

I FORGOT JUST HOW GOOD BUNGIE HAS BECOME AT STORYTELLING WITH ‘DESTINY 2’

Picture: Anthony Franklin II

I’m old enough to remember when one of the criticisms of Destiny 2 was that the story felt sparse. And then the “Shadowkeep” expansion dropped, and Bungie shut all of that up with an incredible show of worldbuilding and storytelling. That’s continued since, and I can see it won’t be stopping anytime soon with “The Edge of Fate.” Because packed in this Collector’s Edition is a manila envelope with some “classified contents.”

The documents in the folder detail communications from the fictional Department of External Observation in Chicago, IL. I don’t want to get too spoiler-ish on what’s going on in “The Edge of Fate,” but you will see some 21st-century-era things in Destiny 2‘s new expansion. It’s a pretty cool setup. But these documents are a great look into the game’s backstory. There’s a particularly funny exchange of letters from Louis Yero to Dr. Davis regarding some chalk and a box. Sounds like beef. But it resolves itself before the end of the page.

There are also some sheets with redacted sentences and a few diary-like entries with some pretty strange happenings. It’s an awesome way to tell the story of the other side of things. We’ve been so used to operating in this far-flung future that seeing some of this stuff from “current” days is jarring in the best way.

But the best part is this statue — my goodness

Picture: Anthony Franklin II

Now, for the standout piece. A 1/8th scale statue of the three Guardian classes in their classic super poses. This thing is:

All three figures feel like high-quality action figures. That’s a compliment. The way they’re painted gives them the appearance of metal, but they feel great picking them up. There’s some light assembly required, and the figures being constructed with resin and PVC make it easy. The base is appropriately weighty and looks great. The Guardian logos and the words “Make Known Your Value” and Strike True, Weapon” all wrap around the side of the base. When put together, it’s a striking set.

Each of the Guardians is posed perfectly, and they’re incredibly detailed. You can even see some battle wear on the armor. It’s not overdone, but just enough that it looks like each of them is going from one fight to the next. The super poses are great as well. I can almost hear the super activating every time I look at it. It’s just an incredible representation of the game. I would also like to point out that while the Guardians all work together, note that the superior class is in front. I’m just saying. That’s all.

There is some metal in this, though — a nicely made badge comes with the set, and I have no idea how to display it. But damn it, I will find a way because it is incredible. It looks like something you could actually find in someone’s house who spent their life in a secret government job. Bungie did a great job putting this Destiny 2 box set together, and I can’t thank them enough for shooting one my way.