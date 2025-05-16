I Know I’m 15 Years Late to the Party, but ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ May Have the Greatest Licensed Soundtrack Ever

After embarking on a bit of a Fallout 76 kick, I wanted to go back to some of the classics in the series. Sure, the survival/crafting side of FO76 is fun, but I’ve always wanted to give New Vegas the playthrough it deserves. After installing the Wild Card mod pack, I strapped up and got ready for the ultimate ride. But one thing that slipped my mind is just how incredible the soundtrack for this game is. We may have all learned to love Marty Robbins for his tale about an Arizona Ranger, but every song that comes out of the radio here is just plain fantastic.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

“Sunlight and the Smell of new mown hay” keeps me going in ‘New Vegas’

After booting into New Vegas and first fixing an issue with my framerate, one that caused the game to run like a Looney Tunes cartoon, I set out from the town of Goodsprings. I brought up my Pipboy and threw on Radio New Vegas, soothed into the new world by the dulcet tones of Mr. New Vegas himself. But after exploring the Mojave for a while, I wanted a change of pace. Mojave Music Radio sounded like a nice little treat, and the first song that came on sealed the deal that I had made the right choice. “Lone Star” by the Lost Weekend Western Swing Band came on, immediately putting a pep into my step.

Videos by VICE

Play video Video via Release – Topic on YouTube Video via Release – Topic on YouTube

Even though I was born and raised in the Midwest, Country/Western music was never my personal favorite. But the melody, the lovely voice of Tony Marcus, and the general vibe just fit so perfectly with my adventure. The world around me was falling apart, ravaged by the remnants of a nuclear apocalypse. But I couldn’t let that stop me, I had more important things to do. Like listen to Mojave Music Radio and hunt down Radroaches. Also, fun fact: Las Vegas and Texas are roughly 1,000 miles apart from one another. If you know, you know.

Play video Video via SWING1435 on YouTube Video via SWING1435 on YouTube

“Johnny Guitar”. While my knowledge of Peggy Lee is minimal at best, she’s got a new fan and someone more than willing to dive into her discography after hearing this tune. Her voice, her power, her presence. It’s all beautiful. Wandering the desert in the dead of night, battling the radiation poisoning after exploring Vault 34 for just a little too long, it’s enough to keep even the weakest person alive to see another day. Hearing this song at the perfect timing feels almost cinematic in a way. A lone desperado, doing anything they can to see the sun rise one more time.

I Hate To Admit It, but I Think ‘New Vegas’ Has Turned Me Into an Old-School Country/Western Fan

Of course, what would an article talking about the music of Fallout: New Vegas be without a nod to the song that started all of our obsessions with it? “Big Iron”, the track by Marty Robbins, exploded in popularity because of New Vegas. Hell, seeing the memes of it years ago sent me on a journey to obtain a record copy of Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs. I’ve combed over this particular album more times than I’d like to admit, and my wife would happily attest to that fact. I had a Marty Robbins phase, but it’s coming back into style after playing New Vegas.

Play video Video via MartyRobbinsVEVO on YouTube Video via MartyRobbinsVEVO on YouTube

At this point? I can’t name a single song off the soundtrack that I don’t find my foot tapping along with. Even instrumental tracks like Roundhouse Rock have me just vibing and soaking in the vibes of the wasteland ahead of me. I still have a long way to go on my journey, as I’m just about to go meet Benny at the Casino. But I already know that I’m going to keep the radio playing at every given moment of my playthrough. Nothing would be better than to end this sorry SOB while Marty Robbins croons into my ears.