Waypoint Mini Review Roundup Episode 3: Rooty Tooty, Point and Clicky?

There are just so many amazing games to play, and it doesn’t feel like there’s ever enough time to get through them all. Sometimes, we play a game that we just feel the need to talk about. Games we need to scream about from the rooftops to explain why we love them the way we do. Or sometimes, it’s just a game we’ve also been meaning to play forever, and we need to give our thoughts about it. Here on Mini Review Roundup, we gather some smaller games, some older games, and everything in between. Sit down, relax, and see what we’ve been playing this week.

Screenshot: Indie Asylum

‘Inhuman Resources’ Combines the Best of an Engrossing CRPG and Best-Selling Novel Into a Wildly Captivating Experience

Inhuman Resources is, unfortunately, a game I likely never would’ve heard about if I weren’t directly in the games media field. Indeed, no glamorous press release, no big advertising push, just a simple email with a simple pitch. “Hey, it’s a book you can play, a game you can read, and there’s corporate intrigue. You in?” Fortunately for development studio Finnegan Motors? Inhuman Resources is me, me, me all the way through.

So, I’m actually grateful for the Micro Review format here. Not because I have nothing to say about Inhuman Resources, but because I have way too much to comment on. And why would I ruin the terrifying surprises within for you, dear reader? I’ll give you a barebones wishy-washy “gist” of the story.

You’re a depressed mess of a human being living alone in an apartment you can barely afford. You don’t have a job, you’re in danger of imminent eviction, and you’re desperate. But fortunately for you, your aunt calls you up with an offer you quite literally can’t refuse! Indeed, she’s put in a glowing referral on your behalf at SMYRNACORP — a woefully understaffed human resources firm. Of course, you go in for the interview. Why wouldn’t you?!

Screenshot: Indie Asylum

In ‘Inhuman Resources,’ Everything’s Fine! The Pay Is Good, The People Are, Uh… Happy!

For my literary geeks out there, all I’ll say is: George Orwell would’ve been horrified but proud of Inhuman Resources. The overarching plot is snappy, clever, and keeps you glued to what’s going on all the way to the end credits. And a good plot is only as meaningful as the characters within it, and Inhuman Resources has some of the most layered, tragic people you’ve ever worked with.

It would be criminal of me not to mention the game’s branching paths. So, I played the first hour of the game twice to see how differently scenes would play out. And I can confirm that Inhuman Resources will require a few playthroughs to fully learn all of its tricks. You aren’t just making choices; you’re also building your specialties between social aptitude, technological savvy, and raw physicality. “…Didn’t you say I’m working at an HR firm? Why would a physical skill matter?” Oh, my sweet, ignorant child.

There are so many unique paths to travel and interactions to take part in. And the writing — God, it rivals the best the CRPG genre has ever put out! Everything’s described so vividly that you can perfectly visualize all the, uh… great corporate activities you’ll be doing! Yeah! Finnegan Motors, thank you. Inhuman Resources is my new favorite novel/audiobook/video game hybrid. You swung home run after home run with this game, and I only regret that your storytelling excellence isn’t broadcast for all to witness and enjoy! – Dwayne Jenkins

Verdict: Best In Its Class

Inhuman Resources is available now on PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.

Screenshot: Bethesda

After Enough Time in the Nuclear-Powered Oven, ‘Fallout 76’ Is in Much Better Shape Than I Could Have Imagined – Mini Review

Yeah, I know. I’m super late to the Fallout 76 party, just like I was to the V Rising party. However, the online critique of the game, alongside my general disinterest in a pseudo-multiplayer Fallout game, kept me away from this one for quite a long time. But after finally giving in and downloading the game through Game Pass on PC, I see the vision. I understand what they were aiming for from the start. Sure, it may have taken them a very long time to finally get to the point they’re at now, but Fallout 76 is a surprisingly competent game. I’d even say it’s genuinely very fun, especially when you get your friends involved in the shenanigans.

Exploring the Wastelands with friends, unsurprisingly, is very fun. I also didn’t realize that there was a legitimate campaign waiting for me within the world of Fallout 76. After being on my yearly Survival/Crafting binge again, I’m pleasantly surprised to see that FO76 is at least in a much better spot than it was before. Is it the best survival/Crafting game I’ve ever played? Not by a long shot. But if you’ve been interested in checking out more Bethesda games after the Oblivion: Remastered shadow drop, you could do much, much worse than this. – Shaun Cichacki

Verdict: Recommended

Fallout 76 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. A code was not provided for the sake of this review. Reviewed on PC.

Screenshot: The Arcade Crew

‘Drop Duchy’: Someone had a Reese’s-like epiphany with ‘Tetris’ – Mini Review

Imagine someone came to you and pitched this game: “I want to make a roguelike where you progress through a kingdom by building your own… and I want to combine that with Tetris.” Be honest, you’d look at that person like they were mad. Well, that is exactly what Sleepy Mill Studio did with Drop Duchy. And if you thought the strategy of Tetris was mind-spinning at a certain point, just wait until you have to fight your battles on that same style of board. In Drop Duchy, your goal is to recruit troops, build land, and do so with a board you share with your enemies. That’s right. You are placing everything in the same space. And with pieces that enhance or debuff others, it often becomes a matter of creating an advantage in a particular corner of the board.

Some pieces are further enhanced by having others directly next to them. The problem is, your enemies can take advantage of the same buffs. And what’s even more important is this: your lines don’t disappear. As I said in my preview piece, part of the charm of Tetris is the inevitability of your run ending. Well, here, that’s part of the stress. Your placement has to be solid or you’ll eat some fast Ls. I’ve loved playing this and messing with the strategic elements of each card. I can’t wait to see what later runs in the gameplay like. – Anthony Franklin II

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Drop Duchy is available now on PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.

Screenshot: Team Shanghai Alice

The Sixth Entry In this Franchise Got Me Asking, ‘Who Up Tou’ing they Hou RN?’, and I love it – Mini review

Earlier this week, I streamed the Touhou Project game Embodiment of Scarlet Devil, perhaps one of the most famous entries in the official mainline Touhou series. If you’re a weeb with an internet history dating back to the late 2000s, then you’ve probably heard Touhou 6‘s music without even realizing it. Ever stumble across “U.N. Owen was her?” Or maybe it’s strange Japanese McDonald’s remix? Congrats, you’re familiar with ZUN’s incredible music from the sixth Touhou game.

Earlier this week in my Polygon fundraiser stream, I played Touhou 6 shortly after giving Touhou 20‘s demo a try. Now, personally? I found Touhou 20 way harder than Embodiment of Scarlet Devil. However, Touhou 6 absolutely still holds up. Choose between shrine maiden Hakurei Reimu or witch Marisa Kirisame and traverse through six different stages, each with a different setting and boss battle.

Touhou is pretty much synonymous with vertical scrolling shoot-’em-up bullet hell gameplay by now, it’s pretty much the first thing that comes to mind when the term “bullet hell” is uttered. And no, Touhou 6 is not easy. As a casual Touhou player on normal mode, I just barely ran out of continues on stream during Remilia Scarlet’s boss fight. As the game goes on, the latter levels start to feel nigh impossible. But the challenge, the reflexes, and finesse required all still hold up. And it holds up incredibly well.

Yes, Touhou 6 feels like an old game, but it’s still a really, really good game. If you’re looking for an entry into the Touhou series, I highly recommend going with Embodiment of Scarlet Devil. Just be warned, if you want to enjoy Touhou on a Steam Deck in English, you’ll have to go through some extra hoops. – Ana Valens

Verdict: Best In Its Class

Touhou 6 is available now on PC. A code was not provided by the publisher for the sake of this review. Reviewed on PC.

‘THE FINALS’ IS THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO FIRST-PERSON SHOOTERS – Mini Review

There are a few key ingredients that make an FPS stick for me. Pristine gunplay? Well, that’s a given, but there needs to be more. High TTK (time-to-kill), a competitive, level playing field, and an incentive for map control. Most of all, a sense of identity. The boldness to be unapologetically unique in a sea of hero shooters and Counter-Strike copycats.

I grew up with all of the best multiplayer FPS games in history. Quake, Unreal, Tribes, Halo – you name it, I consumed it. Naturally, the “Arena FPS” genre courses through my veins, and though it’s clear my kind are a dying breed, there are still game developers out there who believe in the vision and are determined to make it work. Enter Embark and The Finals.

Stockholm-based Embark Studios is getting a lot of well-deserved praise at the moment. Most recently, after their latest testing phase of ARC Raiders, the studio’s upcoming extraction shooter. And it’s no surprise, honestly, that both of their games feel so damn good to play. This is Embark, a collection of many ex-DICE developers who are responsible for some of the best Battlefield games of all time. You know, Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 2, Bad Company 2? Yeah, THAT era of FPS games.

Rooty Tooty, Point and Shooty

And when you really look at it, there’s DICE DNA splattered all over The Finals. Its team-based class system allows players to assume various “roles” in their squads with unique kits to choose from. Wanna be a medic for the team? A chunkier shield guy? A tactical disruptor? A sneaky, scouting sniper? It’s all there, and it’s all viable. There’s also the immaculate sound design, incredible animations, and mind-boggling destruction elements that only the wizards at Embark can pull off.

It’s full of arcadey wackiness, giving players more than enough toys to make every encounter both thrilling and wholly unique. You’ve got all tenets of FPS games at their best: grapple hooks, jump pads, teleportation, sledgehammers that topple skyscrapers. And yet, The Finals remains grounded, with tight, insanely satisfying gunplay across its several game modes.

Most of all, The Finals isn’t afraid to keep breaking the mold. While new hero and tactical shooters continue to pop up, desperately trying to ride the waves of success of similar games that precede them, The Finals proudly reigns in a lane it carved for itself. Uncompromising in its style, utterly confident in its vision, and undeniably the best of what the FPS genre can be. – Matt Vatankhah

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The Finals is available now to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A code was not provided by the publisher for the sake of this review. Reviewed on PC.