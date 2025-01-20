I Never Thought I’d Be Excited To Play a Road Trip Car Management RPG, but ‘Keep Driving’ Hooked Me

When I saw Keep Driving on Steam, I almost scrolled past it. But, I saw that it was labeled as an RPG, and I had to check it out. The description confused me further! “An atmospheric management RPG about life on the open road. Pick up hitchhikers, work odd jobs, customize and repair your car, and map your route across the country. Use upgrades, skills and items to overcome challenges. And remember to take it easy. You’re young. You have time.” Then, I saw that a demo was available. I had to know how a road trip car management RPG would ever remotely work.

Oh, how pleasantly surprised I was to find out that Keep Driving might low-key be one of the most in-depth, engaging RPGs I’ve played in quite some time! The demo starts with you selecting your occupation (class, basically), a set of items, and determining your relationship with your parents. (Which factors into the bigger picture, I promise.)

Your goal at the start of this RPG is simple: drive to your friend’s house with your favorite video game! But, you have a few things to look out for. Your gas, for starters. And you have an energy gauge to manage to ensure you don’t pass out on your way to your destination (which wastes valuable time). Oh, and the durability of your car. Money, too.

‘keep driving’ also introduces inventory management — and even light deck-building elements. So, yeah, it’s a heavy RPG.

I promise all these RPG aspects come together to make something magical! On your way to your next stop, you’ll come across “Events.” Maybe that’s being stuck behind a tractor, or encountering a speed camera, or potholes. In these turn-based engagements, there’s some light deck-building strategy in that you’re using skills to prevent “threats.” These threats attack your resources: Energy, Car Durability, Gas, and/or Money. And each skill neutralizes threats differently, so you have to decide if it’s worthwhile to burn your energy to play certain skills, or use an item instead in place of a skill — but risk burning the item permanently.

Keep Driving is a trip. The demo itself is such a layered, entertaining affair with fun characters and a gameplay loop that requires you to think your way out of dicey situations. It’s everything a quality RPG should bring to the table. So, I highly recommend giving the demo a try here! The full game releases in a few weeks on February 6, 2025.