I Wish Every Live Service Game Was Like ‘Deep Rock Galactic’

For a game about digging holes and looking for minerals, Deep Rock Galactic is easily one of the best games ever created. Firstly, It’s one of the best multiplayer experiences on the market currently. You’ll also quickly find out, Deep Rock Galactic isn’t going to nickel and dime you. The development team at Ghost Ship Games doesn’t want your filthy money; they just want you to keep up working and doing what you do best for Carl.

‘Deep Rock Galactic’ Doesn’t Have Deep Pockets

After playing Deep Rock Galactic for a bit, I noticed there was a battle pass. Things were a little different here. Advertisement was kept to a bare minimum, and I wasn’t being flanked with microtransactions. I was just able to… jump right in. No constant reminders to get the latest and greatest gear; it’s just there for me to earn while I play at no extra cost.

Paid Games are pushing battle passes down our throats at an alarming rate. The most recent Call of Duty game likely has a battle pass, alongside countless other cosmetics that are available to purchase. The worst part? Players can’t use these transactions in other Call of Duty games. Anything you buy in Black Ops 6 is going to stay in Black Ops 6.

This isn’t okay. Frankly, it’s terrible. And that’s why I appreciate what Deep Rock Galactic has to offer. It gives us a battle pass to work through, at no additional cost, with no hidden strings. You can jump in, earn some neat items, and get to work digging in the mines with your buddies.

It’s almost like Ghost Ship Games cares about their players. They want them to just enjoy the game and not worry about spending countless hours of their lives grinding for items that will be null and void in the next year. They just want to keep giving people neat gear at no additional cost.

Diggy Diggy Hole

Now, Deep Rock Galactic does offer DLC, as most games of this day and age do. And I’m perfectly fine with this. Nothing is locked out of the game by these DLC packs. New areas, new enemies, and everything else are included with the price of entry.

It’s just a silly game about digging holes with your friends. And for what it is, it’s simply fantastic in every regard. A beautiful art style that doesn’t push your PC or console to the point of no return. A serene, enjoyable experience that doesn’t want you to waste every moment of your life, or your life savings, on it.

Video games demand so much more of your time now than ever. It appears with more live service titles available, some are pulling back their requirements to align more with DRG. Fortnite is changing up how they’re doing XP rewards to give people some of their valuable time back. Seeing The Avengers crash and burn with its overpriced and overabundant DLC drives this point home.

You already know twerking would have cost $10 in any other game, but not here. It’s free, added in for no additional cost. The community behind Deep Rock Galactic is one of the best, and just goes to show what happens if the publisher and developer treat their players right. No matter how long it’s been since I’ve last played, DRG always has a spot on my hard drive.