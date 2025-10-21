ICYMI: Under The Radar Rock Album Favorites (September 2025)

In case you missed these new releases from September, I’ve put together some notes on several rock albums that flew under the radar last month. Special mention goes to Ciśnienie for [angry noises], a selection of unsettling and jarring Polish jazz-punk-and what sounds like a rusty saw-fusion. It’s only available on BandCamp, and I voluntarily paid $5 for a digital download because it’s just that good.

‘You’re Weird Now’ — Guerilla Toss

Play video

Guerilla Toss’ fifth album, You’re Weird Now, was released on September 12. It embodies a quintessential weirdness (complimentary) that the band has come to fully embrace. Produced by Stephen Malkmus, who contributed to two tracks, Guerilla Toss crafted a new type of NYC avant garde. More like art rock for the new era that’s unapologetically hard to define. They describe themselves as “experimental dance punks,” which is likely the most clear-cut description of Guerilla Toss we can get. Otherwise, You’re Weird Now is a rock album that sounds like throwing spaghetti against the wall and having all of it stick.

‘Good For The Soul’ — GANS

Play video

GANS’ debut Good For The Soul dropped on September 19, and the U.K. duo immediately unleashed a palpably raw post-punk energy. However, it doesn’t stay confined within the limiting prison of a rock album for very long. Each track has a subtly unique identity. It travels through post-punk chaos, contemplative groove, almost-frantic electronic, to even a little bit of funk rock. Lyrically, Good For The Soul is tied to a determined sense of hometown pride even as it unpacks the realities of a stifling urban landscape. Its roots are in identity, but also conflict.

‘Caramel’ — COach Party

Play video

Coach Party’s second LP, Caramel, released on September 26 and was self-produced. In the time between their debut and now, the band made a name for themselves as an explosive live act. On the road they brought undeniable energy to shows with Wet Leg, Queens of the Stone Age, and Royal Blood. Caramel is an exploration of online isolation and ways to break out of that. It’s about human connection, reuniting with friends after a long, bleak time spent keeping yourself small. As a rock album overall, Caramel is punchy and exciting, with bright, sharp vocals and clever lyrics. It’s got a sludgy backbone that can snap into rigidity or soften into a dream at a moment’s notice. In this, it leaves listeners teetering on the edge of what comes next.

‘Slime Of The Times’ — Scorpion Milk

Play video

Released on September 19, Scorpion Milk’s Slime Of The Times features anarcho-punk fit for a dystopia. Described as “defiantly danceable songs for the end times,” Slime Of The Times features the kind of knife-edge noise you can set your teeth against. Scorpion Milk is a project of underground staple Mat McNerney, known for Beastmilk, Grave Pleasures, and Hexvessel. Slime Of The Times oscillates between notes of Killing Joke, a bit of Crass, and the essence of The Cramps. Here’s a post-apocalyptic rock album that could blend seamlessly on a playlist with 80s horror punk, Bad Religion’s first album, and The B-52’s.

Honorable Mentions

