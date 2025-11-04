‘If I Study The Legends, Then Hopefully One Day, I Will Be One’: Usher Opens Up About The ‘Importance’ of Paying Tribute

Usher is arguably the greatest living showman in the music industry today. He follows the school of Michael Jackson, Prince, all the greats who devote themselves to the craft of performing. His early career was based on studying those who came before them and why their work resonates. How is the performance sticking with people? After years of learning under all-timers, it’s important to pay tribute.

Recently, the Confessions superstar spoke to Billboard for their Live Music Summit 2025 event. There, he expanded on why “U Got It Bad” is his favorite song to perform after telling Billboard in 2024. Ultimately, it’s all in service to the audience. “I want to impress them,” Usher says. “I would like to be as theatrical and use my imagination as much as I possibly can to lift the song higher than what it was when I delivered it as a piece of intellectual property.”

Additionally, Usher talks about opening for Diddy, Mary J. Blige, and Janet Jackson on their respective tours in the late 90’s. He says working under them allowed him to headline his own. Consequently, paying tribute to them would eventually pay off in making him a legend in his own right.

Usher Shares Why He Pays Tribute to Past Icons at His Shows

“I’m an artist who was inspired by the legends. If I study the legends, then hopefully one day, I will be one,” he adds. He highlights doing covers of Bobby Brown, Babyface, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to bolster his set lists early on.

Now, Usher is working on something new for his live shows. He wishes to dedicate something fresh to both live performance and R&B as a whole. I’m in the midst of working on something that may shine a light on a very specific period of my life and around performance. Just stay tuned. There is true value in live,” Usher says. “I want people to continue to celebrate the music and legacy that is the foundation that I am. It comes from soul music, it comes from the South. It comes from a very wide collective of being exposed to many different artists from many different genres, but most importantly, R&B.”