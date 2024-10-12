If You Want A Free ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Game, Ubisoft Is Hosting A Giveaway

Ubisoft finally did it. For the first time since Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, I actually want to buy another game in the series! Assassin’s Creed Shadows is shaping up to be the most ambitious entry in the long-running franchise. However, before we get there, Ubisoft has a deal for you.

Remember Mirage? Well, if you’re interested in catching up on some Assassin’s Creed lore and haven’t gotten around to it yet, Ubisoft is hosting a giveaway. Par the course for anything offered to you as “free,” there are a few rules. “To celebrate the one year anniversary of the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we’re giving away free keys every week this month,” stated the official Assassin’s Creed X (formerly Twitter) account.

All you gotta do is have an X or Facebook account (obviously), like their post, and comment with an eagle emoji. It seems as though only six copies will be given out — the Deluxe Edition of the game. But, hey, that’s better than having to pay money for it (if you win). Mirage is one of the good ones! …Depending on who you ask. I don’t know if I’d call it a “divisive” title, necessarily. But it definitely splits fans more than it unites them when it’s brought up.

Ubisoft is giving away ‘assassin’s creed mirage’

Since you’re here, I’ll say that I thought Mirage was fun. It valued your time, which is something that was needed in the franchise considering the average length of Valhalla and Odyssey. Also, it wasn’t loaded with a million things to do and places to go. You went, you assassinated, you moved on. Clean!

Black Flag was my jam, though. I loved Edward Kenway, and I was in the mood for the “Ubisoft Formula” at the time. It was the point in the franchise when I realized I may be suffering from franchise fatigue. When it’s more fun to be a goofy pirate and sing sea shanties with your crew in your assassin game, something’s gone horribly wrong.

But the course-correct with Mirage and everything we’ve heard about Shadows signals a resurgence in my interest. Me, I’ve done the Mirage dance. But, hey, try your hand at the giveaway and get yourself a copy! Ignore the “purists” out there!