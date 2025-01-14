If You’re Ready To Break Into the OLED World, the KTC G27P6S Offers All the Bells and Whistles for a Fraction of the Cost (Review)

After the PS Vita and Nintendo Switch OLED, it was difficult to return to a standard LCD or LED display. The rich colors, the beautiful blacks; it was pure bliss playing on these screens. But jumping into the world of OLED for TV screens and computer monitors was daunting, and more importantly, expensive. While I was unfamiliar with the KTC brand before this review, I must say this. If I need to replace anything in the future, I know exactly where I’m turning. Cost-effective, with more features than its competition, there’s a new champion in my books.

Screenshot: KTC

27″ Of Pure 240HZ Bliss Makes The KTC G27P6S Stand Out

After spending countless hours drooling over OLED panels in my local Best Buy, as well as experiencing the joy in more handheld forms, the first thing I have to say about the KTC G27P6S is “WOW”. Colors dance off the screen, with deep blacks that rival the most premium panels on the market. I was genuinely shocked to see how good everything looked on here.

Videos by VICE

The first time I was really shocked, however, was running through a dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV. Running the Crystal Tower Raids for one of my dailies just proved how much I was actually missing. I’m one of those folks who loves to leave all of the spell effects on. It felt like the first time I ever watched a movie in IMAX.

As someone who spends more time than they’d like to admit in front of a computer screen for both personal and work usage, having a good monitor is key. I’ve been using the KTC G27P6S for roughly 10 hours a day, if not more, for a little over a week. I’ve been impressed every single day. Looking to get more into the nitty gritty? Check out these specs:

KTC G27P6S Specs Technical Levels Screen Size 27 Inches Screen Type OLED Maximum Resolution 2560 x 1440p Brightness 1000 Nits Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03 ms Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 Inputs X1 DisplayPort, x2 HDMI, x1 USB-C, x1 USB 3.0, 3.5mm Audio Out Weight 22.6lbs Color Support 136% sRGB, 100% DCI-P3, 101% Adobe RGB, 96% NTSC

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

So Many Features and Ports That I Hardly Know How To Contain Myself

If there is anything to knock the KTC G27P6S on, it’s that it isn’t the most fashionable of monitors. However, you can’t judge a book by its cover. After taking the monitor out of its admittedly humorously large box and being presented with a bevy of different mounting options, I attached it directly to my dual-screen VESA mount. Sorry to the ViewSonic monitor that I’ve been rocking since I built my PC during the pandemic. The big boys are ready to play.

The back has a pleasant curvature, housing many of the internals while the impossibly thin panel does the heavy lifting. The number of ports, connections, and everything in between was staggering. I’d never had a monitor that had a Type-C connection before. But, every day is a new adventure, isn’t it?

Not only is it capable of data transmission, allowing me to connect my Samsung DEX device to it via USB. But, it also delivers power. I can charge my stuff off of my monitor. The future is wild. It has great viewing angles. No matter the content, it looks stellar, thanks to the LG Panel that’s being used. That also helps with the longevity of the product, ensuring that it should stay vibrant and useful for years to come.

Considering that comparable LG Monitors can sometimes approach the $1,000 mark, it’s easy to recommend this monitor over nearly anything else. No matter the type of media I was viewing, I was in love every second I used this monitor.

Screenshot: KTC

Even Console Warriors Can Unite Under the Banner Of The KTC G27P6S

While the latest generation of consoles supports 4K resolution, getting a chance to experience games like Fortnite and Marvel Rivals at 1440p/120fps is a religious experience. Honestly, while most games this generation struggle to hit a proper 60fps, games like Dynasty Warriors: Origins come along and put them to shame.

That’s where the KTC G27P6S really shines. Its low response time, paired with its beautiful display, makes gaming on any console a joy to behold. While it may not be true 4K like you can get on a TV screen, it’s worth trying out at least once. As someone who spent more than enough time playing Final Fantasy XIV on a 1080p monitor rather than their 4K TV set, the difference was immediately noticeable to me. Even just bumped to 1440p.

I tested the KTC G27P6S with both my base PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and am struggling to want to hook them back up to my TV. Sure, 4K is great, but those enhanced framerates are killer. It’s just another check mark for this monitor, though. It’s a great competitive monitor for those hoping to increase their skills, while also still looking stunning regardless of the game.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

No Matter the Resolution, the Display Is a Massive Upgrade From My Previous Monitor

It didn’t matter if I was sticking to 1080p or trying to push my graphics card to the limit by testing games at 1440p. Everything was a massive improvement. I could gush about the display on this monitor all day, and my wife has unfortunately had to hear me do just that.

Even comparing it with rivals that cost almost double as much, it feels like there is almost no reason to look elsewhere. A 240hz refresh rate, paired with higher resolution than most LCD and LED monitors in the same price range? Where can you go wrong? There is an understandable hesitancy to try out a brand that isn’t as typically well-known as LG, Samsung, or the ilk.

But at this point, I would be willing to swap out nearly any of my screens with the KTC brand. My first impressions of them have been nothing but positive. Considering that the KTC G27P6S typically retails for around $599? It’s hard to find another monitor that offers the same type of bang for your buck that this one does.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The KTC G27P6S is available now. A sample was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed with PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.