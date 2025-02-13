‘Infinity Nikki’ Rolls Into Town With Another Major Stylish Update

Infinity Nikki continues to be an undeniable treasure. With many outfits to work with and collect, the Papergames team continually keeps the game updated and fresh. So, rather than talking your ear off, let’s get to the goods.

‘Infinity Nikki’ New Content

Events

Limited-Time Resonance Event “Blossom Silhouettes”: During the event, the new 4-star outfit [Whispers of Bliss] will be available in Resonance.

Limited-Time Resonance Event “Breezy Melodies”: During the event, the new 4-star outfit [Verdant Melodies] will be available in Resonance. [Whispers of Bliss] Set Effect: While wearing this outfit, picking up specific Collectables will change the items in the picnic basket. Additionally, sitting on existing picnic blankets in the open world to take photos will trigger special ambiance decorations. [Verdant Melodies] Set Effect: While wearing this outfit, picking up specific Collectables will change the bouquet in hand.

Limited-Time Event “Bright Moments”: During the event, four tasks will be available daily. Complete them to earn Fragrant Bouquets, which can be exchanged for rewards such as Diamonds.

Limited-Time Event “Alison’s Travel Shop”: During this Infinity Nikki event, Alison will prepare a daily checklist of items to find. Stylists can visit her and exchange materials from the list for awesome rewards, including Revelation Crystals.

“Super Escalation” event will be available from 04:00 on February 15 (server time) to 03:59 on February 22 (server time). During the event, stylists can enter Realm of Escalation and use the Altar of Escalation to exchange for double materials.

Optimization

Added an exclusive seat for Momo in Wishing Woods.

Screenshot: Infold Games

‘Infinity Nikki’ Fixed Issues