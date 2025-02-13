‘Infinity Nikki’ Rolls Into Town With Another Major Stylish Update

Infinity Nikki continues to be an undeniable treasure. With many outfits to work with and collect, the Papergames team continually keeps the game updated and fresh. So, rather than talking your ear off, let’s get to the goods.
‘Infinity Nikki’ February 2025 Update details
‘Infinity Nikki’ New Content
Events
- Limited-Time Resonance Event “Blossom Silhouettes”: During the event, the new 4-star outfit [Whispers of Bliss] will be available in Resonance.
- Limited-Time Resonance Event “Breezy Melodies”: During the event, the new 4-star outfit [Verdant Melodies] will be available in Resonance.
- [Whispers of Bliss] Set Effect: While wearing this outfit, picking up specific Collectables will change the items in the picnic basket. Additionally, sitting on existing picnic blankets in the open world to take photos will trigger special ambiance decorations.
- [Verdant Melodies] Set Effect: While wearing this outfit, picking up specific Collectables will change the bouquet in hand.
- Limited-Time Event “Bright Moments”: During the event, four tasks will be available daily. Complete them to earn Fragrant Bouquets, which can be exchanged for rewards such as Diamonds.
- Limited-Time Event “Alison’s Travel Shop”: During this Infinity Nikki event, Alison will prepare a daily checklist of items to find. Stylists can visit her and exchange materials from the list for awesome rewards, including Revelation Crystals.
- “Super Escalation” event will be available from 04:00 on February 15 (server time) to 03:59 on February 22 (server time). During the event, stylists can enter Realm of Escalation and use the Altar of Escalation to exchange for double materials.
Optimization
- Added an exclusive seat for Momo in Wishing Woods.
‘Infinity Nikki’ Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue where some buttons were unexpectedly obstructed on the New Bloom Market event page on certain devices.
- Fixed an issue where the model of the Neckwear [Lustrous Pearls] displayed abnormally under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where Nikki’s model displayed incorrectly in Blessing Image on certain devices.
- Fixed an issue where scene models appeared abnormally under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where Momo’s animations and the Shrinking ability in Infinity Nikki behaved abnormally under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the [Give Us a Rating] pop-up appeared repeatedly under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the Floating ability and other abilities could be used to exit caverns from unintended locations under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where riding a Whimcycle could unintentionally pass through contaminated chains under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue in Whim Tangram challenges where the screen flickered abnormally under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue in New Bloom Snapshot where some photos were missing from the album. Stylists affected by this issue can re-enter the New Bloom Album interface to claim the corresponding Diamond rewards.
- Fixed an issue in Mira Crown [Wishfield: Pinnacle Contest] where the rules incorrectly described the reset cycle.