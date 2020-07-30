Inside Brooklyn’s Illegal Firework Shows

If quarantine made every day of spring feel like Groundhog Day, then fireworks have made every day of summer feel like the Fourth of July.

In New York and other major cities across the United States, fireworks have boomed every night, beginning around sunset and sometimes continuing until as late as 4 a.m. Twitter users have suggested theories ranging from a surplus of professional fireworks due to canceled Fourth of July celebrations to straight-up government involvement.

VICE went to Canarsie to ask community residents where all the fireworks are coming from and why they’re being set off.

“A lot of people were just thrown off guard with this whole COVID thing. A lot of people stopped working. Now we’re uncomfortable, and you hear Black people are getting killed by police. So now, we’re enraged. With the fireworks going off…I think it’s a form of expression. We’re letting the noise be heard. Because we gotta be heard. From my perspective, at least,” said Brooklyn resident Otis Bruno.

When asked about the conspiracy theories of government involvement, Bruno wouldn’t rule it out. “Right now, bro, nothing would surprise me. Nothing surprises me anymore, bro. I mean, but you know, what? Didn’t the government put crack in the hood too? So what’s putting a little fireworks, too? If that is true.”

Brooklyn resident Rael was encouraged by the fireworks, telling Otis, “As far as the fireworks I feel like it’s beautiful. To most people, they hate it. You know? It’s loud. But the message is what matters, and the message is that we’re gonna celebrate our independence….As well as the simple fact that in certain states and cities they’re going to the mayor’s house and honking horns and also playing fireworks. And that message is ‘you’re not gonna sleep, because we can’t sleep.’ We’re gonna keep you up, so you can feel what we feel. And until you make the changes, then there will be peace. No justice, no peace.”

Not everyone is as enthusiastic, though. The NYPD has said that while they’ve received over 11,000 complaints about fireworks in the first half of 2020, compared to just 54 during the first half of 2019.

Flatbush resident Oulijah saw both sides of the argument, saying, “In my opinion, the message is that the fireworks are a symbol of progress in the world, especially in the Black community. I think people are, I can’t confirm it, but I think people are proud of everything that’s happening…I think people are proud of inciting change in the community. I can understand how it’s disruptive, you know, people gotta sleep for work. We still have our essential workers around. But I won’t stop people from celebrating, either.”

All in all, it seemed the questions of where the fireworks are coming from and why they’re being set off have different answers depending on who you ask.

