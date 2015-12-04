Insta of the Week: Solid Gold Star Wars Droid

BB-8, the plucky new droid companion in the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, got himself some diamond-studded gold rims. Last night actors from the highly-anticipated blockbuster mingled with fashion designers and impressarios for a fundraising event called “Force 4 Fashion” in Chelsea supporting the Child Mind Institute. The halls were decked with Star Wars-themed outfits and booze, but the real star of the show was our intrepid automaton dressed in his finest attire, courtesy Kay Jewlers. For the Star Wars fan who has everything—including the RC BB-8 from Sphero—this 1.5 lb, diamond-studded baby has been appraised at $135,000. We’re pretty sure this is, in fact, the droid you’re looking for.
Check out some of the ensembles on display at Force 4 Fashion below.
