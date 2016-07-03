What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/3

Okay, it’s July and tomorrow is a holiday, so let me be hella lazy with this column today, because this is the last long weekend until Labor Day. I love how I’m making my relaxed ass job as a writer sound like some high-powered Wall St. job, like I don’t take naps and write about hip-hop samples all day. Whatever, I’m exercising my right to be a lazy shit this week. Here’s what happened on Instagram, and btw since I love each and every single one of you, please don’t blow off your hand trying to impress people with cheap firecrackers.

It’s a combination of adorable and infuriating how Zoe Kravtiz can pull off a winter look so effortlessly in the Summertime. Unless this is a #TBT photo, and I’m a complete idiot. The world may never know.

@samandude A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Jun 29, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

One thing I DO know is that Jenny Lewis is the coolest half-dressed astronaut on the face of this planet. She almost makes me want to be patriotic too.

@spokenmoto A photo posted by jenny lewis (@jennydianelewis) on Jun 30, 2016 at 12:20am PDT

And here goes Jojo making Marky Mark’s Calvin Klein ad look like Justin Bieber’s Calvin Klein ad.

A photo posted by JoJo. (@iamjojo) on Jun 30, 2016 at 12:39am PDT

I want to say #squad but my mind keeps saying #chatroom. Okay I’ll stop with the dated references, but there’s some straight fire I’m spitting here, people.

Yea. A photo posted by Casandra (@cassie) on Jun 26, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

In other news, Tyler, The Creator is schooling us all on the dangers of sleep deprivation, although I can get eight hours of sleep or two and I still wake up annoyed.

I HAVE BEEN GETTING AN AMAZING AMOUNT OF SLEEP, I AM NOT DEAD, THIS IS GREAT! A photo posted by Tyler The Creator (@feliciathegoat) on Jun 30, 2016 at 10:14am PDT

If you don’t find this photo adorable, you probably are a terrible person.

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jun 28, 2016 at 11:54am PDT

This was actually my favorite post on IG all week. Look at this kid! His hi-top fade, his chain, his DJ skills, his Jay Z gestures. I can’t take it.

Young world Don’t stop! Go hard ! U on your way ! To more success ! #IGOTTHEKEYS @wethebestmusic A video posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 30, 2016 at 12:09am PDT

NO ONE ON THIS PLANET is having as much fun as Desiigner right now. I’m just relieved he’s dropping that “Timmy Timmy” joint as an official single.

#XXL #FRESHMANYEAR #LOD #GOODMUSIC A video posted by Desiigner (@lifeofdesiigner) on Jun 29, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT

Every now and then I like to check in on Lana Del Rey’s Insta to make sure she’s still being complex yet #basic and sepia-toned. She never disappoints.

A video posted by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Jun 29, 2016 at 8:21pm PDT

I’m currently Claire Danes crying over the beauty of this photo.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 29, 2016 at 10:17am PDT

At first I thought Action Bronson showed up to a store wearing a giant bib, but now I see that it’s a tote bag around his neck and I’m equally as tickled by it.

Big shout out to the crew at REZET SNEAKER STORE, for hooking us up with fresh sneakers for tonight’s gig at Roskilde Festival, and the rest of the tour. Be sure to look these guys up if you’re ever in Copenhagen | @rezetstore A photo posted by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava) on Jun 29, 2016 at 3:57pm PDT

Not sure if I mentioned this before, but I am thrilled Drake is back to #Zaddy status with his beard. Those awkward few weeks where was back to baby face were painful. SNL needs to never do that to him again.

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 28, 2016 at 12:09am PDT

Just checking in to make sure JINJOO is still badass. Yep, she is.

POST CAKE FIGHT @1013kdwb A photo posted by DNCE (@dnce) on Jun 28, 2016 at 12:04pm PDT

Is it me or has Meek Mill started dressing marginally better since he joined #Omeeka? I mean, Nicki will always stand next to someone and make it look like they’re in their pajamas, but I’m here for Meek’s renewed fashion sense.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 28, 2016 at 7:56pm PDT

Now if Meek can just reach Rozay fashion swag levels he’d be *insert OK emoji*

Behind scenes • @mrmauricio ‘paper planes’ A photo posted by Rick Ross / Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Jun 28, 2016 at 11:36pm PDT

Kathy Iandoli says to save her a hot dog. Pause. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.