What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/3

Okay, it’s July and tomorrow is a holiday, so let me be hella lazy with this column today, because this is the last long weekend until Labor Day. I love how I’m making my relaxed ass job as a writer sound like some high-powered Wall St. job, like I don’t take naps and write about hip-hop samples all day. Whatever, I’m exercising my right to be a lazy shit this week. Here’s what happened on Instagram, and btw since I love each and every single one of you, please don’t blow off your hand trying to impress people with cheap firecrackers.
It’s a combination of adorable and infuriating how Zoe Kravtiz can pull off a winter look so effortlessly in the Summertime. Unless this is a #TBT photo, and I’m a complete idiot. The world may never know.
One thing I DO know is that Jenny Lewis is the coolest half-dressed astronaut on the face of this planet. She almost makes me want to be patriotic too.
And here goes Jojo making Marky Mark’s Calvin Klein ad look like Justin Bieber’s Calvin Klein ad.
I want to say #squad but my mind keeps saying #chatroom. Okay I’ll stop with the dated references, but there’s some straight fire I’m spitting here, people.
In other news, Tyler, The Creator is schooling us all on the dangers of sleep deprivation, although I can get eight hours of sleep or two and I still wake up annoyed.
If you don’t find this photo adorable, you probably are a terrible person.
This was actually my favorite post on IG all week. Look at this kid! His hi-top fade, his chain, his DJ skills, his Jay Z gestures. I can’t take it.
NO ONE ON THIS PLANET is having as much fun as Desiigner right now. I’m just relieved he’s dropping that “Timmy Timmy” joint as an official single.
Every now and then I like to check in on Lana Del Rey’s Insta to make sure she’s still being complex yet #basic and sepia-toned. She never disappoints.
I’m currently Claire Danes crying over the beauty of this photo.
At first I thought Action Bronson showed up to a store wearing a giant bib, but now I see that it’s a tote bag around his neck and I’m equally as tickled by it.
Not sure if I mentioned this before, but I am thrilled Drake is back to #Zaddy status with his beard. Those awkward few weeks where was back to baby face were painful. SNL needs to never do that to him again.
Just checking in to make sure JINJOO is still badass. Yep, she is.
Is it me or has Meek Mill started dressing marginally better since he joined #Omeeka? I mean, Nicki will always stand next to someone and make it look like they’re in their pajamas, but I’m here for Meek’s renewed fashion sense.
Now if Meek can just reach Rozay fashion swag levels he’d be *insert OK emoji*
Kathy Iandoli says to save her a hot dog. Pause. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath3000.