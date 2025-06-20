iPhones Are Getting a New Ringtone. Is It Pretty or Creepy AF?

You know it so well that if you have an iPhone, anytime someone nearby gets a call on their iPhone, you check yours because you’ve likely got the same ringtone. You know the one. It’s called Reflection, and it’s been the default iPhone ringtone since its introduction in iOS 7 back in 2013.

Well, Apple may be introducing a new version of Reflection with iOS 26 later this year. And it kind of sounds like the novelty doorbell I’d expect to hear if a family of ghouls moved in next door and I rang them up with a welcome-to-the-neighborhood fruit basket.

Found new Refrection ringtone from iOS26 Beta1 ipsw maybe this is experimentaly added. because macOS 26 doesnt included. pic.twitter.com/7t9vfNtRZ1 — はやと (@8810cfw) June 18, 2025

listen to the new ringtone

As it does every year in or around October, Apple is releasing a new operating system for the iPhone. Dubbed iOS 26, I’ll give you a second to pause and think, “Wait a minute. We’re on iOS 18 right now. Shouldn’t iOS 19 be next?”

Apple’s skipping straight to iOS 26, so-named because it’ll be the newest version of iOS for most of 2026, as a way to standardize its six operating systems’ naming conventions.

Apple hasn’t said bupkis about the new ringtone and it was found buried in iOS 26 Beta, a pre-launch testing version of iOS 26 that exists before the wider public gets it later this year. That means that it’s not guaranteed that iOS 26 will launch later this year with the new ringtone.

Judging from the file name in the leaked video, Apple titled the new ringtone ReflectionAlt1-EncoreRemix. For those worried that the longstanding current default iPhone ringtone, titled Reflection, will be replaced, I’d say not to panic yet.

It may share the name Reflection, but there’s nothing yet to say that if it does show up in iOS 26 that it’ll replace the classic. It may just be an additional option, one nobody will choose because nobody ever seems to change their iPhone’s ringtone away from the default, anyway.