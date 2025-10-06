Irish Punks Sprints Talk About Pub Nights With Greta Thunberg and Fontaines D.C.

Irish garage punk band Sprints have recently shared memories of nights out while touring, featuring a couple of unlikely characters. Speaking with Lad Bible Ireland, the group were asked about their wildest memories, where they reminisced about going out to the pub with post-punks Fontaines D.C. and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to vocalist Karla Chubb, their wildest memory “was getting Greta Thunberg in our van and driving her to a pub with Fontaines D.C. and going out for the night, that was fucking wild.”

Guitarist Zac Stephenson continued the story, adding, “Then she came to the next gig and like, used our green room and left her gigantic rucksack, which she travels the world with. And she doesn’t even have a fixed home, she just brings this massive bag.”

Chubb then said, “Loves an Aperol Spritz, our Greta does,” giving a rare look into the personal life of the longtime activist.

Sprints Recently Dropped Sophomore Album ‘All That Is Over,’ Prepare For Massive Tour

In September, Sprints released their second full length album, All That Is Over. This followed their debut LP Letter To Self from 2024, and the EP A Modern Job from 2022.

They’re kicking off an international tour on October 17 in France, before heading to the U.K. on November 2. They’ll play in Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, London, and several other cities before playing Dublin on November 20. From there, it’s across the pond to North America in 2026, with stops in Detroit, Toronto, New York City, D.C., Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and a few more until February 14.

On March 10, Sprints heads back over to Europe, playing two more dates in France and adding Belgium and the Netherlands. They have several dates booked in Germany, such as Cologne, Hamburg, Munich, Berlin, and more. Additionally, they’ll stop in Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Italy, and Luxembourg.

This past August, Sprints played several shows in Europe with Fontaines D.C., which is most likely where their pub nights with Greta Thunberg popped off. They also took part in a handful of festivals, such as Latitude Festival, Rock Herk, 2000 Trees, and Victorious Festival.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images